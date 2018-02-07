CUSAT CAT 2018 Registration Begins @ Cusat.nic.in; Apply Now

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has started Common Admission Test (CUSAT-CAT) registration today for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

New Delhi:  Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has started Common Admission Test (CUSAT-CAT) registration today for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The registration for CUSAT CAT began online on its official website, cusat.nic.in. This year the exams would be conducted on April 28 and 29, 2018. CUSAT CAT exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate and post graduate programmes offered by the University such as B.Tech., MBA, MCA, BA LLB, MA, MSc, LLM etc.

Candidates for M.Tech programmes who are awaiting results of GATE can apply online during the extended period also ie from March 15, 2018 to April 30, 2018.

The candidates should download the admit card for the Common Admission Test from the website (http://cusat.nic.in) w.e.f. April 15, 2018 to March 29, 2018

International candidates and those applying for the B.Tech Lateral Entry programme (for Diploma-holders)/MBA/MTECH should also submit their applications online. 

Candidates for PhD/M Phil/ MA Translation-German & Russian / Diploma/Certificate programmes need not submit online application form. They can obtain the printed application form from the Departments concerned by paying the required application fee through Demand Draft, drawn in favour of "Registrar, CUSAT" payable at Ernakulam.
 

CUSAT CAT 2018: How to Apply

Candidates can register for CUSAT CAT 2018 through the University's official website. The steps to register online are given below:

Step one: Visit the official website: cusat.nic.in

Step two: Click on "New Candidate Registration" and create a login id.

Step three: Fill in your details correctly.

Step four: Make payment online through Credit card/Debit card/Netbanking.

