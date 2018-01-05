CUSAT CAT 2018: Exam In April; Application Process To Begin Soon Cochin University of Science and Technology has announced the dates for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018. This year the exams would be conducted on April 28 and 29, 2018.

CUSAT CAT 2018: Exam In April 2018; Application Process To Begin Soon New Delhi: Cochin University of Science and Technology has announced the dates for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018. This year the exams would be conducted on April 28 and 29, 2018. CUSAT CAT exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate and post graduate programmes offered by the University such as B.Tech., MBA, MCA, BA LLB, MA, MSc, LLM etc. The application process will be conducted online and the University will release the complete schedule soon. The online registration for the exam is expected to begin in February 2018.



In case of M.Tech., candidates would need to submit their GATE score and those applying to MBA on the basis of Management Aptitude Test will have to submit their MAT score.



All undergraduate programmes, except 3 year LLB course, require students to have passed class 12th exam. For 3 year LLB programme, candidate should have a bachelor degree. In case of B.Tech. courses, a candidate must have studied Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English in class 12. Candidaets can check the detailed eligibility for each course when the official information brochure is released by the University.



The Aptitude Test will be conducted separately for different subjects. The question paper will mainly be objective in nature. For certain courses, the university will also conduct group discussion and/or personal interview after the test for selection of candidates. The result for CUSTA CAT will be released in May 2018.



