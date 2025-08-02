Suspecting Wife Of Having Affair, Man Poisons His Children, Dies By Suicide: Cops

Suspecting his wife of having an affair, a man poisoned his two children, aged 7 and 2, and then died by suicide, said the police, adding that the woman and her lover have been arrested.

The man, identified as Alpeshbhai, a teacher at a school in Dindoli, a town in Surat city, was 41-year-old. His wife is a clerk at the Zila panchayat office.

"When Alpeshbhai Kantibhai Solanki did not pick up his wife's phone, she arrived at their home and found the doors locked. She then called her relatives and they broke down the door to enter. Upon entering, they found the children on the bed and a dead Alpeshbhai nearby," said Vijay Singh Gurjar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Surat.

The police said it recovered a "suicide note", two diaries and some videos on the man's mobile.

Alpeshbhai's brother filed a complaint with the cops, alleging that his brother's wife, Phalguni bhai, had an affair with another man, whose name is Naresh Kumar Rathod.

"He (Alpeshbhai) was in great stress because of the affair, and he died by suicide because of it," the brother told the cops.

The police said it found a diary from the room in which Alpeshbhai was making detailed notes for the past 1-2 months.

"Both the diaries have been seized for the investigation work. The suicide note is 5-6 pages. It has been addressed to the parents and his wife. The gist of it is that he was in stress because of this affair," said the police officer.

"Out of the two diaries, only one diary is written for his wife. In that, all the details are mentioned," the officer added.

The officer further said that the couple was involved in frequent fights over the alleged affair.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)



