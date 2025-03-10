CUSAT CAT 2025: Registration Deadline Today, Check Steps To Apply

The CUSAT CAT 2025 is scheduled to be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in May 2025 to enroll students in the University's undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
CUSAT CAT 2025: Steps To Register
Step 1. Go to the official CUSAT CAT 2025 website, cusat.ac.in
Step 2. Click on the 'Apply Here' option under CAT 2025 on the homepage
Step 3. Fill out the form and make the payment
Step 4. Save the confirmation page and take a hard copy for future use
According to the official notification, it is crucial for candidates applying to various programs to verify that they meet the minimum eligibility criteria outlined in the relevant sections of the prospectus. This step must be taken before submitting the online application. Additionally, candidates are solely responsible for uploading accurate information in their online applications.
Key Courses Offered by Cochin University of Science and Technology:
- B.Tech Lateral Entry
- B.Tech Courses/5-Year M.Sc Photonics
- B.Voc in Business Process and Data Analytics Integrated
- M.Sc (Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics/Statistics)
- Master of Applied Economics (M.A.A.E)
- M.A (Hindi)
- M.C.A
- M.C.A Lateral Entry
- M.Sc Chemistry
- M.Sc (Biotechnology)
- M.Sc Computer Science with specialization in Soft Computing
- M.Sc (Electronic Science)
- M.Sc (Environmental Technology) Stream 2
- M.Sc (Environmental Technology) Stream 1
- M.Sc Hydro Chemistry
- M.Sc (Instrumentation)
- M.Sc (Mathematics)
- M.Sc (Marine Biology)
- M.Sc (Meteorology)
- M.F.Sc in Seafood Safety and Trade
- M.Sc (Marine Geology)
- M.Sc (Marine Geophysics)
- M.Sc Microbiology
- M.Sc (Oceanography)
- M.Sc (Physics)
- M.Sc (Statistics)
- Master of Vocation in Mobile Phone Application Development
- Master of Vocation in Technology and Management Consulting