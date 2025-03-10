CUSAT CAT 2025: Registration Deadline Today, Check Steps To Apply

CUSAT CAT 2025: Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will close the registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) today. Interested and eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will close the registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) today. Interested and eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website, cusat.ac.in.

The CUSAT CAT 2025 is scheduled to be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in May 2025 to enroll students in the University's undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

CUSAT CAT 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1. Go to the official CUSAT CAT 2025 website, cusat.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the 'Apply Here' option under CAT 2025 on the homepage

Step 3. Fill out the form and make the payment

Step 4. Save the confirmation page and take a hard copy for future use

According to the official notification, it is crucial for candidates applying to various programs to verify that they meet the minimum eligibility criteria outlined in the relevant sections of the prospectus. This step must be taken before submitting the online application. Additionally, candidates are solely responsible for uploading accurate information in their online applications.

Key Courses Offered by Cochin University of Science and Technology: