CUSAT CAT 2025: Registration Begins, Check Details

CUSAT CAT 2025: Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has started the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT). The CUSAT CAT 2025 is scheduled to be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in May 2025 to enroll students in the university's UG and PG courses.

The last date to apply for the test is March 10, 2025.

The official notification reads: "Candidates applying for various programmes must ensure that they fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria prescribed under the relevant chapters of this prospectus before filling out the online application. The candidate alone shall be responsible for uploading correct information in the online application."

CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the Cochin University of Science and Technology. The exam will be held as a Computer-Based Test.

Key Courses Offered By Cochin University Of Science And Technology: