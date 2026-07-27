MBA Admission 2026-27: List Of Courses Offered By IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Ahmedabad Courses 2026: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 exam date. As per the official announcement, the IIMs will conduct the CAT 2026 on November 29, 2026, in three sessions. The CAT 2026 registration window will open on August 3 (10 am) and will close on September 15 (5 pm), according to the official notification.

The CAT exam, conducted by IIMs, is a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. As per official information, performance in the CAT 2026 examination is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process.

List Of Courses Offered By IIM Ahmedabad

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad is ranked first in the 'Management' category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 with an overall score of 83.29. This is the sixth consecutive year that the institute has held the top position. Interested applicants can check the list of Management courses offered by IIM Ahmedabad.

Post Graduate Programmes in Management (PGP)

Post Graduate Programme (PGP)

Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agri-Business Management (PGP-FABM)

Blended MBA in Business Analytics & AI (MBA-BPGP: BA & AI)

Fellow Programmes in Management (PhD)

Doctoral Programme in Management

According to the institute's official website, candidates applying to the Doctoral Programme in Management are required to take the Common Admission Test or a standard test in lieu of CAT.

READ MORE | CAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria Explained: Registration Starts On August 3

According to the official information, the CAT results are likely to be declared by the first week of January 2027. Candidates must note that the CAT 2026 score is valid only till December 31, 2027.