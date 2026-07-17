He Quit A Government Job For IIM Ahmedabad. The Decision Cost Him Rs 74 Lakh

Amit Soni, a former Assistant Commandant who is now pursuing the Post Graduate Programme for Executives (PGPX) at IIM Ahmedabad, has revealed that his decision to leave a secure government job came at a personal cost of around Rs 74 lakh.

In an Instagram post, Soni said he resigned from his government position on the very day he secured admission to IIM Ahmedabad. He added that he made the decision without a backup plan or second thoughts, relying instead on his confidence in the path he had chosen.

Soni also shared a detailed breakdown of the financial impact of his decision. According to him, the PGPX programme fee was Rs 37.10 lakh, while international immersion cost Rs 4.5 lakh. He estimated his living expenses for one year at Rs 2.5 lakh. In addition, he paid a resignation bond of Rs 9.80 lakh and gave up around Rs 20 lakh in salary and employment benefits during the year. Altogether, these costs added up to nearly Rs 74 lakh.

Despite the significant financial commitment, Soni said he has no regrets. He believes that the value of such a decision cannot be measured only in money. Instead, he argued that the real return lies in personal growth, new opportunities and the transformation that comes from stepping outside one's comfort zone.

Describing the move as a shift "from uniform to boardroom", Soni said this marks the beginning of a new chapter in his professional life. His post has attracted attention online, with many users praising his courage and commitment, while others have discussed whether leaving a stable government career for higher education is a worthwhile investment.