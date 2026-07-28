IIM Ahmedabad PhD Admission Explained: Eligibility, Selection, Fellowship

IIM Ahmedabad PhD Admission: The Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD) at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) welcomes candidates with a solid academic foundation, a high level of motivation, and the intellectual curiosity to conduct innovative research, as per official information. Students admitted to IIMA's doctoral programmes get comprehensive financial assistance that includes tuition expenses, the institute stated.

According to IIM Ahmedabad Doctoral Programme in Management Chairperson Sandip Chakrabarti, the institute has "excellent research facilities, including a library with an impressive collection of management literature, journals, and databases." "We provide high-performance computing capability, subject-specific research centres, fellowships, and financial assistance for research and conference attendance," he added.

PhD Process Explained

According to the institute's official website, students spend an average of four to five years in the programme, which includes two years of intensive coursework. Beginning with the first term, students take advanced doctoral level courses as well as select courses from other post graduate programmes that provide a comprehensive overview of management disciplines and help them develop fundamental skills for analysing managerial issues.

After completing the coursework, students are required to clear an examination to demonstrate that they have attained a high level of expertise in their specialisation. Students then work on their doctoral theses under the supervision of their 'Thesis Advisory Committees'.

How To Apply

The IIM Ahmedabad online application form and official notification will be made available on the institute's website. Candidates can submit applications for a maximum of two doctoral specialisations, the institute stated.

Last year, the application window was opened in September, with the last date to submit the application form set as January 31, 2026. As per official records the interviews were held in March-April 2026.

List Of Subjects Offered

As per official information, candidates may submit applications for admission to the following doctoral specialisations at IIMA:

Economics

Finance & Accounting

Food and Agribusiness

Human Resource Management

Information Systems

Innovation and Management in Education

Marketing

Operations & Decision Sciences

Organizational Behavior

Public Systems

Strategy

Who Is Eligible?

Candidates interested in applying for the PhD programme must possess one of the following qualifications:

A Master's degree or two-year Post Graduate Diploma (obtained after completing a Bachelor's degree with 55% marks or equivalent) or a 5-year Integrated Master's Degree (obtained after completing higher secondary school in the 10+2 pattern) in any field with 55% marks or equivalent.

A professional qualification - CA, CS, CMA (with a minimum of 50% marks) in addition to a Bachelor's degree (with at least 55% marks or equivalent).

A four-year Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 65% marks or equivalent.

Selection Process

Candidates applying to the 'Doctoral Programme in Management' at IIM Ahmedabad are required to take the Common Admission Test (CAT) or a standard test in lieu of CAT, such as, GRE, JRF, GATE, etc. For NRIs and foreign candidates, the standard test is the Graduate Management Aptitude Test (GMAT).

As per official information, the CAT score is valid for five years for PhD admissions.