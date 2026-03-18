IIM Ahmedabad Opens Admissions For General Management Programme, Check Details

IIM Ahmedabad Admissions 2026: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has opened admissions to its flagship General Management Programme (GMP) for global professionals from the Middle East, South Asia, and Europe.

The executive programme is designed to combine academic rigour with regional relevance, focusing on strengthening managerial execution and leadership capabilities. It aims to prepare participants for senior management roles across industries and geographies.

The eight-month programme, approved by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai, is tailored for mid-to-senior-level professionals. It is open to applicants from across the Middle East, GCC countries, Europe, India, and South Asia.

Delivered through 100 blended sessions, the programme emphasises the development of business acumen and leadership skills. The curriculum is based on real-world case studies from Harvard Business School and IIM Ahmedabad.

Participants will also undergo a 10-day on-campus immersion across IIM Ahmedabad's Dubai and Ahmedabad campuses. The module is aimed at enhancing peer learning, expanding professional networks, and providing broader exposure.

The programme focuses on individual development through enterprise-wide thinking within a diverse peer group. It seeks to strengthen managerial judgement and decision-making from an organisational perspective, enabling a transition into senior leadership roles.

The curriculum covers key strategic areas, including organisational and team effectiveness, innovation, operations, IT and digital strategy, and decision-making.

Announcing the 24th batch, Sunil Sharma, Dean, IIMA Dubai Campus, said the programme brings IIM Ahmedabad's case-based learning approach to a diverse international cohort. He added that participants are trained to strengthen execution, improve decision-making, and lead in uncertain environments through digital-first learning and immersive modules.

"Through the General Management Programme, we bring IIM Ahmedabad's case-based rigour to a cohort working across the Middle East, South Asia, and Europe. Participants sharpen their judgement, strengthen execution, and learn to lead through uncertainty, supported by digital-first teaching and immersive modules in Dubai and Ahmedabad. We have designed the curriculum to translate strategy into measurable outcomes for organisations and societies today," Sharma said.

According to industry estimates, the global leadership development market, valued at USD 82.18 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 225.1 billion by 2034, reflecting growing investments in structured leadership frameworks. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development has indicated that artificial intelligence could impact 40% of jobs globally, while the World Economic Forum has highlighted the need for leaders to scale technology adoption, strengthen governance, upskill teams, and make data-driven decisions.

Previous cohorts have included professionals with 8 to over 25 years of experience from countries such as the UAE, Kuwait, the United States, Canada, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Participants have represented functions including customer support, supply chain, marketing, business development, finance, accounting, and investment, and have held roles ranging from managers to senior leadership positions such as Director, Vice President, CXO, and business heads across sectors including consulting, engineering, retail, technology, telecom, oil and gas, healthcare, transportation, and BFSI.

The programme follows a case-based pedagogy that includes peer discussions, live online sessions, assignments, evaluations, and a capstone project. Participants engage with 40 to 50 case studies across industries, applying analytical and decision-making frameworks to real-world scenarios.

IIM Ahmedabad also offers consultancy services and more than 200 executive education programmes in customised, blended, and open-enrolment formats for business leaders, policymakers, industry professionals, academicians, government officials, armed forces personnel, and entrepreneurs across sectors.