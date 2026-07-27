CAT 2026 Exam On November 29: Check Latest Exam Pattern And Marking Scheme

The CAT 2026 exam will be conducted on November 29, 2026. The exam is conducted for admission to MBA and other postgraduate management programmes offered by the IIMs and several other top business schools. Candidates who are preparing for the CAT exam should understand the latest CAT 2026 exam pattern and marking scheme.

There are no major changes in the CAT 2026 exam pattern or syllabus this year, as per the official notification. The exam will continue to be held in computer-based mode across three slots.

CAT 2026 Exam Pattern

The CAT 2026 exam pattern remains similar to previous years. The test will have 68 questions divided into three sections. Candidates must complete each section within the allotted time. Because switching between sections before the time ends is not allowed.

The exam will be conducted in online mode and will have a total duration of 120 minutes, with 40 minutes allotted for each section.

The three sections in CAT 2026 are:

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

CAT 2026 Marking Scheme

Students must understand the CAT 2026 marking scheme before attempting the exam. The paper includes both Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Type In The Answer (TITA) questions.

Candidates will receive 3 marks for every correct answer. However, 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response in MCQs. There is no negative marking for TITA questions or for questions left unanswered.

Candidates should answer MCQs carefully to avoid losing marks due to negative marking.

CAT 2026 Syllabus

The CAT 2026 syllabus has also remained unchanged. The conducting IIM does not release a detailed syllabus. But the exam covers topics from VARC, DILR, and Quantitative Aptitude based on previous years' trends.