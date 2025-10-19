IIM Bangalore 2026 Admissions Open For BSc In Data Science And Economics, Apply Here

IIM Bangalore Data Science, Economics Admission: The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) has opened applications for its B.Sc. in Data Science and Economics for the academic year 2026-27. Students have until November 20, 2025, to apply for the four-year undergraduate programs via the official website of the institute - iimb.ac.in or through the direct link provided here. Applicants for the program must take the IIMB Undergraduate Admissions Test scheduled for December 13, followed by an interview in January 2026. Check here for the criteria needed to apply for the programs.

The institute offers two programs for Data Science and Economics:

B.Sc. (Hons) in Economics, with a minor in Data Science

B.Sc. (Hons) in Data Science, with a minor in Economics

Eligibility For The Programs

Students applying for the program must be 20 years of age or younger and should have completed Class 12 with Mathematics as a subject. A minimum of 60 per cent marks in Class 10 Mathematics are required to be eligible for the program.

How To Apply?

Students vist the official application form link - "IIMB BSc Application Form 2026".

Enter your personal details like email id, mobile number and fill the other details.

You will be successfully registered for the program.

These programs are ideal for students interested in merging Data Science with Economics and Business Studies, preparing them for a world increasingly reliant on data. The structure of the program focuses on deep conceptual understanding, analytical skills, and career preparedness through opportunities for research involvement, internships, and international experiences.

About The Programs

B.Sc. (Hons) in Data Science

This is a comprehensive residential program that includes a minor in Economics, integrating thorough education in stochastic processes, algorithms, data structures, and psychology with practical business training. The coursework focuses on practical application, analytical skills, and hands-on learning, enhanced by internships, international exposure, and leadership training.

The program culminates in the conferral of a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Data Science.

B.Sc. (Hons) in Economics

This is a full-time residential program that includes a minor in Data Science. The degree integrates economic theory, statistical inference, econometrics, and behavioral insights, all complemented by data mining and practical business education. Tailored for real-world applicability, the curriculum emphasizes analytical rigor, contextual understanding, and professional preparedness through internships, international exposure, and the development of essential life skills.

Graduates earn a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Economics.

The program accepts a total of 80 students, with 40 in each major, ensuring focused learning and personalized attention with close interaction with faculty.

The result for the examination will be released by February 28, 2026.

Students can find more details regarding the eligibility, selection process, test format, and key dates in the FAQs section on the official IIMB Undergraduate Programmes website: ug.iimb.ac.in/faq/.