IIM Bangalore CDPG Case Challenge 2026: Students Can Win From Rs 5 Lakh Prize Pool

IIM Bangalore CDPG Case Challenge 2026: The Center for Digital Public Goods (CDPG) at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is inviting students from across India to participate in the CDPG National Student Case Challenge 2026. The competition will focus on technology, policy and governance challenges surrounding India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), with DigiYatra as the central case. The challenge will be conducted in two stages, with shortlisted teams progressing to the national finals at the IIM Bangalore campus on September 30, 2026. The brochure states that the winner of each of the three tracks will receive Rs 1 lakh, while the total prize pool is Rs 5 lakh.

Participants will work on one of three tracks, Technology & Design, Policy & Regulation, or Governance & Ecosystem Management. Stage I requires teams to submit a deck containing one title slide and up to four content slides. Nine teams, three from each track will be shortlisted for the national finals.

Click here: National Student Case Challenge Official PDF

Who Can Participate in IIMB CDPG Case Challenge 2026?

The competition is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Participants must be enrolled in a recognised college or university in India.

Students from any academic discipline can participate.

Each team must consist of five students.

Interdisciplinary, gender-balanced, multi-year and multi-programme teams are encouraged.

Each student can participate in only one team.

The DigiYatra case asks teams to examine how the existing DPI could potentially expand into new application areas while balancing innovation, privacy, governance, inclusion and public value.

IIMB Case Challenge 2026: Important Dates

Stage I submissions open: August 14, 2026

August 14, 2026 Stage I submissions close: September 7, 2026, at 6 PM IST

September 7, 2026, at 6 PM IST Shortlisted teams announced: By September 15, 2026

By September 15, 2026 Stage II National Finals: September 30, 2026, at IIM Bangalore

Evaluation Criteria for CDPG National Student Case Challenge

Stage I submissions will be assessed on the following parameters:

Quality and originality of analysis: 30%

30% Depth of systems thinking: 20%

20% Feasibility of recommendations: 20%

20% Understanding of technology, policy and governance trade-offs: 20%

20% Clarity and quality of presentation: 10%

The brochure also emphasises that strong submissions should balance innovation with trust, inclusion, proportionality and long-term sustainability, while clearly stating the assumptions behind their recommendations.