IIT Delhi Opens Applications For Smart Manufacturing And Future Factories Certificate Programme

IIT Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has opened applications for its Advanced Certificate Programme in Smart Manufacturing and Future Factories. It is a six-month online programme offered through the institute's Continuing Education Programme (CEP) for working professionals seeking to develop expertise in emerging manufacturing technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics etc.

According to the official notification, the last date to apply is November 15, 2026. The programme is scheduled to begin on February 14, 2027 and will conclude on August 14, 2027. The department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Delhi is the organising department.

The programme will be conducted in online mode with live interactive learning sessions led by IIT Delhi faculty members. Classes are scheduled for Sundays from 9:30am to 11am and 11:15am to 12:45pm.

Eligibility Criteria

-Candidates holding a B.E, M.E., B.Tech, M.Tech or an equivalent degree are eligible to apply for the programme, given they have at least one year of working experience.

-Diploma holders with two years of relevant work experience can also apply for the programme.

-Lastly, flexibility may be offered to freshers with a strong technical background.

Application Fee

The total programme fee is Rs 2,50,000, excluding 18% GST. Candidates applying for the programme will be required to pay Rs 1,180 as the application fee. Applicants must note that the application fee is non-refundable.

The programme fee can be paid in instalments. The first instalment of Rs 50,000 is payable within seven days of the offer release. The second instalment of Rs 50,000 is due on February 9, 2027, followed by two instalments of Rs 75,000 each on April 2 and June 4, 2027.

Modules

The modules include fundamentals of smart factories and digital manufacturing, intelligent automation, connected factory and IIoT, cyber physical production system, AI and analytics, immersive technologies, robotics, additive manufacturing, cybersecurity and digital twins.