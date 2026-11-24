The Tamil Nadu government today lit the Karthigai Deepam at the traditional location near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple on the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, but not at the hilltop stone pillar next to a Dargah, as permitted by the Supreme Court as a one-time event in an interim order.

The decision comes despite the Madurai district administration, headed by a Collector whom the Supreme Court had designated as the nodal officer for implementing its order, earlier informing the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that all steps were being taken to comply with the directions.

Neither the ruling TVK nor the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has so far explained why the lamp was not lit at the hilltop pillar.

The decision could expose the government and the officials responsible for defying the Supreme Court's order to further legal scrutiny, particularly against the backdrop of an existing contempt petition over the earlier non-compliance with the Madras High Court's directions.

The temple administration, in a statement, said the Karthigai Maha Deepam was lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple, located on the hill directly above the presiding deity's sanctum. It maintained that the practice was rooted in age-old customs, established rituals and Agama rules, and that the temple's traditional religious practices and distinct customs must be protected.

Law-and-order concerns, however, appear to have been a major consideration. On Monday night, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders, citing intelligence inputs that groups from both communities were planning to gather in large numbers at Thiruparankundram.

Several political leaders, including BJP leader and former Union Minister L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran, were also prevented from proceeding to Thiruparankundram.

State Law Minister Nirmal Kumar, in a post on X, announced that the Karthigai Deepam had been lit at the traditional location near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple. He did not, however, explain why the Supreme Court-permitted lighting at the hilltop pillar was not carried out.

The decision triggered sharp political reactions. Manickam Tagore, Congress MP and Tamil Nadu Congress president, who is part of the ruling alliance, took a swipe at those who had sought to turn the festival into a political issue. "Those who came to do politics at the Deepam festival have been left disappointed," he said in a post in Tamil.

BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised the government, saying it was condemnable that a minister holding the Law portfolio had opposed an interim measure of the Supreme Court. She said the minister had lost the moral right to continue in office and accused the government of disrespecting both Hindu sentiments and the law.

What Is The Deepam Controversy About?

The dispute centres on whether the Karthigai Deepam should also be lit at a stone pillar on the summit of the Thiruparankundram hill, close to a Dargah. The petitioners have described the pillar as a Deepathoon or a lamp pillar.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in its December 1, 2025 judgment, directed that the Deepam be lit at the hilltop pillar, in addition to the customary location near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple.

The court held that the hill belonged to the temple, except for the areas occupied by the Dargah, the steps leading to it and the Nellithope area. It also accepted the petitioners' claim that the pillar was meant for lighting lamps.

The state government, then under the DMK, did not implement the direction, citing law-and-order concerns. It argued that the established tradition was to light the Deepam near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple, a practice it said had continued for more than a century.

The DMK government also disputed the very character of the pillar, arguing that it was a survey stone and that there was no historical record of it being used for lighting lamps. It further contended that the court could not dictate where a religious lamp should be lit, as the decision should be guided by religious and Agama practices.

The presence of the Dargah on the hilltop and apprehensions about its safety amid rising tensions were also cited as reasons for not implementing the order.

The Madras High Court's judgment records that attempts to light the Deepam at the hilltop location had been made as far back as 1862 and again in 1912. Both attempts were stopped by the authorities, who cited the absence of an established custom and the possibility of a breach of peace.

There was also a similar dispute in 1996. The Madras High Court had then permitted the Devasthanam to consider lighting the lamp at an alternative location on the hill in future years, subject to prior permission from the HR&CE authorities. The 1996 order stipulated that any alternative location for lighting the lamp must be at least 15 metres away from the Dargah, the steps leading to it and the Nellithope area, besides places declared to belong to the Dargah under an earlier civil court decree.

For decades, the Deepam continued to be lit at the traditional location near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple. Last year's judgment went further by specifically identifying the hilltop stone pillar, which the petitioners described as a Deepathoon, as an additional location for lighting the lamp.

The Madras High Court's direction was subsequently upheld in the legal proceedings before the Supreme Court.

In its interim order on November 20, the Supreme Court permitted a one-time lighting of the Deepam at the hilltop pillar on November 24. The permission was limited to that occasion and did not establish any permanent customary, religious or proprietary right. The customary observance near Uchi Pillaiyar was not displaced.

The Tamil Nadu government subsequently filed a review petition seeking reconsideration of the Supreme Court's order. The petition was not taken up on Tuesday.

Vijay Government's Political Tightrope

The decision places Chief Minister Vijay's government in a difficult political position. The TVK runs a minority government and depends on the support of allies, including the VCK and the IUML.

These parties have expressed strong reservations about lighting the Deepam at the hilltop pillar, arguing that it could threaten communal harmony. The government was therefore under pressure from within its own support base to avoid a move that could trigger tensions.

At the same time, implementing the Supreme Court's interim order could have given the opposition an opportunity to portray Vijay as yielding to the BJP's position on a contentious religious issue.

The government also faces the risk of being accused of failing to uphold a Supreme Court order, with the opposition likely to use the episode to question the Chief Minister's authority and his government's commitment to the rule of law.

There is another political dimension. The TVK has consistently projected the BJP as its ideological opponent. Any decision perceived as conceding to the BJP's position on a religious issue could have complicated that political positioning, particularly among the parties supporting the government.

Government sources maintain that there is no dispute among the local Hindu and Muslim communities over the existing religious practices at Thiruparankundram. They argue that the demand to light the Deepam at the hilltop pillar has been driven by right-wing groups from outside the area.

There is also apprehension within the government that allowing such a demand to prevail could encourage similar claims at other religious sites across Tamil Nadu, potentially creating fresh law-and-order challenges.

The AIADMK and its ally, the BJP, have attacked the government over its decision. The BJP has accused the TVK government of minority appeasement.

Beyond the immediate political confrontation, the episode raises a larger constitutional question - how far can a state government invoke law-and-order concerns to justify not implementing a judicial order?

Tamil Nadu has previously been at the centre of confrontations with the judiciary over the sharing of Cauvery waters, when it accused Karnataka of failing to honour directions concerning the interests of the lower riparian state.