Amid the ongoing Thiruparankundram 'deepathoon' row, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday criticised the Vijay-led TVK government for filing a review petition in the Supreme Court, saying it had "hurt Hindu sentiments".

He said that at least 10,000 police personnel have been deployed across Tamil Nadu to "arrest BJP and Hindu activists".

"The Supreme Court has ordered the lighting of the lamp in Thiruparankundram. But our Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu filed a review petition against lighting the lamp. This situation hurts Hindu sentiment. Across Tamil Nadu, 10,000 police personnel are deputed to arrest BJP and Hindu activists. It diverts attention from the lawless situation in Tamil Nadu," Nagendran told ANI.

The BJP leader claimed he was placed under house arrest in Tirunelveli, violating his fundamental rights, when he was proceeding to Thiruparankundram for the Karthigai Deepam festival.

"Under Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution, every citizen has the right to worship God according to their faith and freely practise religious activities. However, these fundamental rights are being denied in Tamil Nadu. Despite the Supreme Court's directions, how can restrictions on lighting the ceremonial lamp and offering prayers at sacred places such as Thiruparankundram be justified?" the state BJP chief said.

The ruling TVK claims that no devotees were stopped from worshipping, adding 258 people were detained across the state.

As the case again reached the court, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Madurai collector and other officials to comply with the Supreme Court order on lighting the ceremonial lamp at Thiruparankundram 'Deepathoon' this evening.

Also, the court ordered the release of all those persons detained by the police under the prohibitory orders.

On November 20, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The Tamil Nadu government has since filed a review petition seeking an immediate stay on the Supreme Court's order.

The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah. In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, observing that the pillar was situated more than 50 metres from the dargah.

A division bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, while requiring the temple administration to coordinate the ritual with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), considering the site's heritage status.

The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged the High Court's decisions before the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026.