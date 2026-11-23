Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to meet MLAs of his alliance parties at his official residence this evening, amid concerns among some allies over the Supreme Court's interim order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

The meeting is expected to be attended by MLAs of the Congress, VCK and IUML, which are part of the ruling alliance. CPI and CPM, which extend support to the government from outside, are also expected to attend.

The meeting comes after the Supreme Court, on November 20, permitted the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the stone pillar known as Deepathoon on November 24, as a one-time arrangement, in addition to the continuation of existing religious observances at customary locations, including near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple.

The Tamil Nadu government has since filed a review petition challenging the order. The petition was filed on November 21 by the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

The court has made it clear that its permission does not recognise or enforce any customary, religious or proprietary right over the disputed site. It has also said the arrangement cannot be cited as a precedent for subsequent years.

The issue has drawn criticism from some of the government's allies. CPM Tamil Nadu secretary P Shanmugam has criticised the Supreme Court order, while the CPI has described it as shocking and against secularism.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan is also scheduled to participate in a communal harmony rally in Madurai, against the backdrop of the dispute.

There is speculation that Vijay may explain the government's position and the legal steps being taken in the matter to his alliance partners. Sources indicate that the Chief Minister had discussed the issue with State Advocate General Vijay Narayan earlier today, with the conversation centred on the review petition and the government's legal position. However, a minister told NDTV that the meeting is primarily about constituency-level development issues.

"The agenda as of now is to discuss specific constituency development issues. The CM had recently met TVK MLAs after Diwali and this appears to be purely on those lines," the minister said.

"I doubt the temple issue will be discussed," the minister added.

Vijay had recently held a meeting with all TVK MLAs, and the meeting with alliance legislators is seen as a follow-up engagement with the parties supporting his government.

Background

The dispute over the location of the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram has its roots in a long-running ownership dispute between the temple and the dargah. A 1923 Sub-Court decree, subsequently restored by the Privy Council, recognised the temple's ownership of the hill, except for three areas belonging to the Muslim community - the dargah site, Nellithope and the flight of steps leading to the mosque.

For over 100 years, the Karthigai Deepam has been lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple, at another location on the hill. The Madras High Court judgment records that attempts to light the lamp at the summit in 1862 and 1912 were stopped by the authorities, citing the absence of an established custom and concerns over a possible breach of peace.

An earlier High Court order in 1996 had said the temple would ordinarily light the lamp at the traditional location near Uchi Pillaiyar. It also permitted the temple to consider lighting it at another location on the hill in future, subject to conditions, including maintaining a distance of at least 15 metres from the dargah, the steps and Nellithope.

In his December 1, 2025 order, Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the temple management to light the Deepam at the Deepathoon, also, apart from the existing location. The judge held that the pillar was temple property and was intended for lighting lamps. A Division Bench upheld the direction in January 2026.

However, the Supreme Court, while permitting the ceremony this year as a one-time measure, stayed the relevant findings in the Division Bench judgment and made it clear that it was not endorsing the reasoning or findings of either High Court judgment. It expressly left open questions concerning the title, possession, customary usage, religious entitlement and access to the site.

The Supreme Court also directed that existing religious observances at customary locations continue undisturbed and that the lawful religious activities and access of the dargah and other institutions not be interfered with. Only a team authorised by the temple administration, along with officials required for supervision and security, can access the Deepathoon for the ceremony. Public gatherings, processions, demonstrations and slogan-raising at the site have been prohibited.

The court said the one-time arrangement would not establish a customary or proprietary right, or provide an independent basis for seeking similar permission in subsequent years.