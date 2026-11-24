Nearly 6,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around Thiruparankundram in Madurai ahead of Tuesday's lighting of the Karthigai Deepam on the hill. Twelve Superintendents of Police are overseeing the deployment, which includes about 1,800 personnel at the foothills.

On the hill, police have placed barricades around the lamp pillar where the Deepam is to be lit under a Supreme Court order.

At the foot of the hill, the security arrangements cover the approaches used by devotees.

The district administration has barred the public from climbing the hill for 37 hours. The Madurai District Collector clarified that the committee entrusted with carrying out the Supreme Court's direction is exempt from the entry ban.

Its members can go up the hill to light the lamp while the restriction remains in force.

Members of the public will have to wait until 10 am on Wednesday, November 25, to enter the hill area.

The Supreme Court had directed that the lamp be lit on Thiruparankundram hill on November 24, the day of Karthigai Deepam.

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The Tamil Nadu government has filed a petition seeking a review of that direction. The Collector announced the restrictions as part of the district's arrangements to maintain law and order ahead of the lighting.

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, also prohibits public gatherings throughout Madurai district.

The ban covers protests, demonstrations and public meetings, including those held away from Thiruparankundram.

It took effect at 9 pm on Monday and will remain in force until 10 am on Wednesday.

The administration has also imposed a no-drone zone around parts of the hill. It covers a section of the approach road from the Thiruparankundram entrance ramp and the area between the foothills and the Girivalam path, the route devotees follow around the hill.

Drone flights are prohibited throughout the designated area. For devotees visiting Thiruparankundram on Tuesday, the entry restriction means they cannot go up to the lamp pillar to witness the lighting.

The 37-hour period covers the entire festival day and extends into the following morning. The Collector's clarification allows the committee responsible for the ceremony to reach the pillar during that period.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)