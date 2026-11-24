Stargazers will have a chance to see a brighter, larger Moon in the night sky on November 24, as the November Full Moon, known as the Beaver Moon, reaches its peak. The event will also mark the first of three consecutive supermoons, offering several opportunities to see the Moon appear bigger and brighter than usual, according to CNN.

According to NASA, no special equipment is required to enjoy the supermoon. However, people using binoculars or a telescope may get a closer look at its surface, including craters and large, dark plains known as lunar seas. These plains were formed by ancient lava flows.

The November Full Moon is called the Beaver Moon because it falls around the time of year when beavers, known for building dams, prepare for winter, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

The November supermoon will appear approximately 17% larger and 30% brighter than the smallest full Moon of the year.

Noah Petro, chief of NASA's Planetary Geology, Geophysics and Geochemistry Lab at Goddard Space Flight Centre in Maryland, said the November Full Moon would have these differences in size and brightness compared with the year's smallest full Moon.

Beaver Moon Timings In India

The Moon is expected to begin appearing in the sky between 4:56 pm and 5:01 pm on November 24. The exact timing may vary by around 10 to 15 minutes, depending on a city's geographical location.

It is expected to reach its brightest and most magnificent appearance at 8:23 pm.

Why Do Supermoons Occur Consecutively

Supermoons can appear in consecutive months because the Moon takes approximately 27.5 days to return to its closest point to Earth. Meanwhile, it takes around 29.5 days to complete one full cycle of phases. This difference in timing makes it possible for supermoons to occur one after another.

When Is The Next Supermoon

The November Beaver Moon is the first of three consecutive supermoons. The next one will be the December Full Moon, also known as the Cold Moon.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the December Full Moon will be the last full Moon of 2026 and the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year. It will reach peak illumination on December 23.

The first full Moon of 2027 will follow on January 22. Known as the Wolf Moon, it will also be a supermoon.