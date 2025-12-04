Cold Moon 2025: Where And How To Watch The Last Supermoon Of The Year. Check India Timings

Cold Moon 2025: The final full moon of 2025, known as the 'Cold Moon' will be the year's last supermoon, offering skywatchers one final chance to catch a bright, oversized lunar show. Traditionally called the 'Cold Moon' due to the arrival of harsh winter in the Northern Hemisphere, it's also known in some cultures as the Long Night Moon or the Drift Clearing Moon. As a supermoon, it will be slightly closer to Earth than usual, about 221,965 miles away, making it look bigger and brighter than typical full moons.

Look up at the Moon tonight—it's the last full Moon of the year! 🌕



The full Moon on Thursday, Dec. 4 will also be a supermoon, when the Moon looks a bit bigger and brighter than usual because it's at the point in its orbit nearest to Earth. pic.twitter.com/KBu4tbzdSq — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) December 4, 2025

As per BBC, the next full Moon, on 3 January 2026 is the Wolf Moon and will be yet another supermoon.

Cold Moon 2025: Timings in India

The most visually impressive time to see the supermoon is during moonrise shortly after sunset in your local time zone, when it is low on the eastern horizon. In India, the best time to watch the supermoon is just after moonrise on December 4, when the Moon appears largest and most dramatic due to the "moon illusion". The peak brightness of the Cold Supermoon will be at 4:44 a.m. on December 5 in India.

Moonrise: around 5:23 p.m. on December 4 (varies by location)

Peak Illumination: 4:44 a.m. on December 5

Best Viewing Window: from sunset on December 4 to sunrise on December 5

Viral pics of Cold Moon 2025

As the final lunar event of 2025, skywatchers haven't missed the chance to capture the beauty of the Cold moon. Stunning photos of the final supermoon of the year are now going viral on social media, showing the moon glowing large and luminous against cityscapes, snowy landscapes, and clear night skies. From dramatic skyline shots to serene countryside views, users across platforms are sharing their best glimpses of the celestial event.

See some pictures here:

Cold moon 2025 pic.twitter.com/0HnLKpYOX2 — Mir Auqib (@iammirauqib) December 4, 2025

Go outside and look Up. Last Super Full Moon of the year. Cold Moon. pic.twitter.com/Of4VFJaGo2 — Katy (@Katydidbock) December 4, 2025

The Cold Moon! ❄️🌕



December's full moon rised today, Dec. 4, lighting up the sky as the final supermoon and full moon of 2025. Also called the Long Night Moon by some, it's a chilly reminder that winter's settling in!#coldmoon | #fullmoon | #Supermoon pic.twitter.com/c5NL2waRtR — disputed king (@NebulonVibe) December 4, 2025

Look up!



Catch the final Supermoon of 2025, the Cold Moon, east after sunset.



A rare 18.6 year cycle, the Major Lunar Standstill will climb higher in the sky than any other full moon this year. It won't happen again until 2042. #space #astronomy pic.twitter.com/JQz8xAkIX8 — Em Vega 🌜🚀⭐️ (@The_Em_Vega) December 4, 2025

Cold Moon 2025: How to View It

No special equipment is needed to enjoy the spectacle, as the supermoon is bright and large enough to be appreciated with the naked eye.

Find an open area: Choose a location with a clear view of the horizon and minimal light pollution, such as an open field, rooftop, or park.

Let your eyes adjust: Give your eyes a few minutes to adjust to the darkness for the best detail.

Use binoculars or a telescope (optional): While not necessary, binoculars can help you spot details on the lunar surface, like craters and ancient lava plains (maria).

Virtual viewing: If skies are cloudy, major observatories like the Virtual Telescope Project often offer free livestreams of the event.

What Makes It a Supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon being at or near its perigee - the closest point in its elliptical orbit to Earth. This proximity makes the Moon appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the year's dimmest full moon (which occurs at its farthest point, or apogee).