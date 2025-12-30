Full Moon January 2026: All About The 'Wolf Supermoon'

What is a 'Wolf Supermoon'? The first full moon of 2026, also known as the "Wolf Supermoon", is set to rise this weekend on January 3, 2026, at 10:03 GMT. The Wolf Moon is the traditional name for January's full moon, named after the howling wolves that were often heard during the cold winter nights. This full moon is also a 'supermoon', making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

Jupiter will reach opposition a week after the full Wolf moon, as per a Forbes report. It means it rises at sunset and sets at sunrise. It will shine at its brightest all year.

Also read | European Space Agency Shares Details Of Martian Ice Age

Interestingly, this 'supermoon' also coincides with Earth's closest approach to the sun (perihelion), which is a rare occurrence.

After the wolf moon, the next full moon will be the snow moon on Sunday, February 1, 2026. It is the second full moon of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

Also read | 2026 Will See Brighter And More Frequent Northern Lights Displays, Here's Why

What is a 'Supermoon'?

According to NASA, a "supermoon" occurs when a full Moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, which is a point known as perigee. It's not an official astronomical term, but as NASA, it is often used to "describe a full Moon that comes within at least 90 per cent of perigee".

The US-based space agency explained that the Moon reaches both its perigee (about 363,300 km) and its farthest point, or apogee (about 405,500 km), during every 27-day orbit around Earth.

NASA said that "Supermoons", which happen only about three to four times a year, appear consecutively.

Notably, the wolf moon is the final 'supermoon' in a sequence that started in October 2025. The sequence included October's harvest moon, November's beaver moon and December's cold moon.

When and Where to See the 'Wolf Supermoon'

Date: January 3, 2026.

Time: Peak full moon at 10:03 GMT (5:03 a.m. EST).

Best Viewing Time: Evening of January 2 and 3, shortly after sunset.