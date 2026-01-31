From Snow Moon To Solar Eclipse: Celestial Events To Watch In February 2026

February may be a short month, but it offers many exciting events in the sky. From a bright full moon to planets meeting the moon and a rare solar eclipse, sky lovers have several chances to look up and enjoy what space has to offer this month.

Snow Moon (February 1)

The month of February begins with a Full Snow Moon on February 1st. On this day the Moon appears at its full brightness around 5 pm (Eastern Time). Even though it is not a supermoon, it is a spectacular sight, especially when it emerges near the horizon at sunset. At that time the moon appears larger in size and its color appears dark orange. The name Snow Moon is linked to the heavy snowfall that occurs at that time. This full moon comes just before Groundhog Day, celebrated on February 2, when Punxsutawney Phil predicts the winter weather ahead.

Alpha Centaurid meteor shower (February 8)

The Alpha Centaurid meteor shower reaches its peak on February 8. Meteors are generally less visible in the early months of the year, but this meteor shower presents a spectacular sight. It is active from January 31 to February 20, and about six meteors per hour can be seen at peak time on clear and dark nights. The spectacle is most prominent in the Southern Hemisphere, although some meteors may also be visible in southern areas of the Northern Hemisphere, such as Mexico and southern California. The best time to view it is after midnight, especially in the direction of the Centaurus constellation.

Solar Eclipse (February 17)

An annular solar eclipse occurs on 17 February. In this type of eclipse, the Moon is at a greater distance from the Earth, hence it is not able to cover the Sun completely. As a result, the center of the Sun is covered and the edges remain bright, creating a ring of fire-like appearance. The full annular phase is visible only in Antarctica and the southern Indian Ocean. People in extreme southern regions of the Southern Hemisphere-such as Argentina, Chile, Botswana, and parts of southern Africa-can see a partial solar eclipse. An even bigger and clearer annular solar eclipse can be seen in February next year, which will be visible in large parts of South America and Africa.

Moon And Mercury To Appear Close (February 18)

On February 18, the Moon and Mercury appear close to each other in the sky. The day after the new moon, a thin crescent moon appears near Mercury after sunset. Both are visible near the horizon in the west, so a location with an open horizon is required. These can be seen for about one to two hours after sunset. Saturn and Venus can also be seen nearby. It is important to ensure that the Sun has completely set before viewing, especially if using binoculars or a telescope.

Mercury reaches its greatest eastern position on February 19. During this time it appears in the sky at the greatest distance from the Sun, which makes it easier to see. Mercury is usually hidden in the bright light of the Sun, but this occasion provides a good chance to see it. This time is also special because many other astronomical events also take place in this month. Mercury can be seen above the western horizon after sunset.

Crescent Moon (February 19)

On the same day, that is February 19, a thin crescent moon is visible near Saturn. The Moon is only two days old at that time and appears in a nail-thin shape near ringed Saturn. This beautiful pair can be seen in the western sky for about two hours after sunset.