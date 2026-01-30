Snow Moon 2026: How And Where To See February's Bright Night Sky

The full moon of February, known as the Snow Moon, is set to appear in the night sky on February 1. This moon gets its name from the heavy snowfall usually seen during this month, especially in the United States, reported by Newsweek.

The name Snow Moon has been in use for centuries. In the 1760s, Captain Jonathan Carver, who spent time with the Nwadowasi (Dakota) tribe, wrote that this month was called the Snow Moon because more snow fell this month than in other winter months, as noted in the Almanac.

A full moon occurs when the Moon is directly opposite the Sun in its orbit around Earth. In this position, the side of the Moon facing Earth is fully illuminated by sunlight. According to NASA, this is the time when we are closest to seeing the Sun illuminating the entire daytime side of the Moon, so it can technically be called a Half Moon.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the Snow Moon will reach its maximum brightness on February 1st, at approximately 5:09 PM Eastern Time.

Where And How To See It

Stargazers are advised to look east at sunset on February 1st to see the full moon rising over the horizon. It will be visible near the constellation Cancer.

When the Moon is near the horizon, it may appear unusually large. This is called the "Moon Illusion," an optical illusion that makes the Moon appear larger than it actually is. The Moon's edge, called the "limb," may appear to move as the Moon's light passes through Earth's atmosphere. Sometimes a glowing ring or halo may also be visible around it, caused by bright light passing through clouds.

To see the Snow Moon clearly and distinctly, it's best to view it away from city lights and other light pollution.

People from Earth always see the same side of the Moon. This happens because the Moon rotates at the same speed as Earth, so the same side of it always faces us.

The Moon doesn't produce its own light. It shines by reflecting sunlight. During dawn or dusk, when it is in its half or crescent phase, people can sometimes see the dark side of the Moon glowing faintly. According to NASA, this effect is caused by sunlight reflecting off Earth and is called Earthshine.