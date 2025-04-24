Google Doodle Celebrates 'Rise Of The Half Moon April' With Interactive Lunar Card Game

Google is celebrating the beauty of the half moon with a fresh interactive Doodle called "Rise of the Half Moon April". Famous for imaginatively marking important occurrences and phenomena, this month's Doodle brings an interesting card game that celebrates the last half moon of April.

The game challenges players to pair moon phase cards on a 3x3 grid to create full moons and advance through three levels of increasing difficulty. It not only entertains but also teaches players about the lunar cycle. Players who finish all levels are rewarded with special wildcards, providing a satisfying twist to the experience.

This edition coincides with the "Pink Moon", so named for the timely blooming of pink wildflowers. The Doodle also serves as a game and an educational resource, presenting the phases of the moon in a more accessible and enjoyable way to learn.

To explore the game, simply visit the Google homepage and click on the featured Doodle. According to Google, the half-moon card game will be available every half-moon, with new editions launching monthly.

"Did you know that the half moon is scientifically known as the quarter moon? People casually refer to the quarter moon as a half moon because it appears like half the moon is present, but, in fact, only a quarter of the moon is illuminated," reads the description of the game.

"Following the first quarter moon, the moon enters its waxing gibbous phase, becoming brighter and brighter until the next full moon. And following the last quarter moon, the moon enters its waning gibbous phase, darkening into a new moon."