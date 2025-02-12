Snow Moon 2025: When To See February's Full Moon In India

The full moon, also known as the Snow Moon, is set to illuminate the night sky today, February 12. This celestial event gets its name from the heavy snowfall typical of the month. NASA has explained that heavy snowfall, making hunting difficult, led to it being called the 'Snow Moon'. This lunar event is also called the "Hunger Moon" due to the scarcity of resources during this wintry period. Other popular names in Celtic and Old English traditions of this astronomical phenomenon are Storm Moon, Ice Moon, or Bear Moon.

What is Snow Moon?

According to NASA, the term "snow moon" is the historic name given to the second full moon of winter by certain Native American tribes in the US. It is called the snow moon due to snowfall during this time of year. Heavy snowfall is also the reason for its alternative name - "hunger moon", due to lack of food availability. Some of its other names are Ice Moon and Storm Moon.

When to see Snow Moon?

The Snow Moon will be visible starting Wednesday evening and will reach maximum brightness at 8:53 am EST (7:23 pm IST), according to Space.com. The moon will rise in the east around sunset and reach its peak by midnight. If you miss it on Wednesday, Thursday night also offers an opportunity to catch a glimpse.

Will it be visible in India?

Skygazers in India can get a peek at this captivating lunar event, according to Time and Date. On February 12 at 7:23 pm IST, the Snow Moon will grace the skies. The Snow Moon will be visible in the Leo constellation this year.

Visible planets

Alongside the Snow Moon, don't miss other celestial wonders. You can witness Venus, Jupiter and Mars in the sky with a backyard telescope or just your eyes. Just check the eastern sky, close to the horizon, around sunrise.