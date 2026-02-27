Planetary Parade: 6 Planets To Shine Together On Feb 28, Here's How To Watch

As the sun goes down on February 28, people who look up at the sky will witness a special sight. In the early evening, six planets will appear together, creating what astronomers call a planetary parade. It will be a rare chance for skywatchers to see several planets shining at the same time, reported NASA.

Mercury, Venus, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus, and Jupiter will appear in the sky shortly after sunset on the evening of February 28th. If the sky is clear, four of these planets will be visible without any instruments. However, binoculars or a telescope will be required to see Uranus and Neptune, while Mercury can sometimes be a little difficult to spot.

This amazing spectacle is created by a special alignment of the planets' orbits. According to Heidi Haviland, a planetary scientist at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, a "planetary parade" is when several planets appear to line up in a straight line in the sky when viewed from Earth, reported BBC.

Mercury, Venus, Saturn, and Neptune will be visible near the horizon in the west after sunset. To view Mercury and Venus in particular, it's best to choose a location with a clear and open horizon, as these planets will be quite low in the sky.

Uranus will be visible high in the constellation Taurus (Taurus) and won't set until almost midnight, giving those with the right equipment plenty of time to observe it. Jupiter will be easiest to spot, as it will shine brightly in the constellation Gemini and will be clearly visible for long stretches of the night, even through city lights.

According to Space.com, those interested in witnessing this celestial spectacle should look westward about half an hour after sunset on February 28th. Clear skies, an unobstructed western horizon, and binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience. Those without these tools can also enjoy this spectacle by attending a local astronomy group event.

Four of these six planets will be very close to the sun and will be visible only briefly in the evening light, or may not be visible at all. Venus and Mercury will be lowest near the horizon, followed by Saturn and Neptune, while Uranus and Jupiter will shine higher up. Therefore, it may be difficult to see more than three planets at once.