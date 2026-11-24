In a significant development in the woman bureaucrat harassment controversy, the officer has now lodged a formal police complaint against ruling TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh last night, Tamil Nadu government sources have told NDTV.

In her complaint, she alleged that he had sent her obscene messages and behaved inappropriately towards her, they said.

A First Information Report (FIR) has since been registered against the legislator and the State Special Public Prosecutor has informed the Madras High Court about the development today.

The complaint was submitted directly to the Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police. The FIR is understood to have been registered under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The development comes hours after the State government told the Madras High Court on Monday that neither the police nor the Chief Secretary had received a complaint from the woman officer.

READ | In 'Obscene' Text Row, High Court's 'Verify Complaint' Order To Tamil Nadu

Justice V Lakshminarayanan, hearing a petition filed by advocate R Thrishuli seeking registration of an FIR against the MLA, had asked the State Special Public Prosecutor, R John Sathyan, to verify the position directly with the woman official and the Chief Secretary and report back today.

During Monday's hearing, the court questioned what tangible evidence was available to direct the police to register a case, and how the police could act if the officer herself had not lodged a complaint. The judge also asked whether an IAS officer could not protect herself. The petitioner had alleged that the MLA sent sexually coloured WhatsApp messages to the Collector and had also allegedly trespassed into her official residence.

The issue has also become a major political embarrassment for the Chief Minister Vijay-led government. Opposition parties have questioned the government's initial response and accused it of failing to act despite the allegations having been in the public domain for weeks.

Former Chief Minister MK Stalin, reacting to the latest development, said the official should have been called by the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary as soon as reports of the alleged misconduct emerged, and assured of the government's support.

He accused the government of attempting to shield its MLA and protect its minority government, which, he said, had delayed the officer's formal complaint. He demanded the MLA's arrest and an investigation.

Stalin also questioned the implications for the safety of ordinary women if a woman officer herself had to face such a situation.

DMK MP Kanimozhi praised the bureaucrat for having the courage to file a complaint against a ruling-party MLA, calling her a role model for women facing harassment at workplaces. She questioned whether the government would act now, saying that justice delayed was justice denied.

Congress MP and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore also called for immediate legal action against Arul Vignesh, saying no one should be exempt from the law because of their position or influence.

The controversy has placed Vijay under scrutiny. The Chief Minister had made women's safety and action against crimes against women a major political issue during the campaign that brought TVK to power, repeatedly targeting the then DMK government over crimes against women and sexual offences.

TVK sources earlier indicated that Vijay met Arul Vignesh separately during a meeting with party MLAs and warned him that action would follow if he was found guilty in an investigation. Health Minister Arun Raj had said the issue is under Chief Minister Vijay's consideration and he would take appropriate action if the allegations against the MLA are true.

However, the Chief Minister has not made public statement on the controversy so far.

The MLA, meanwhile, has denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and politically motivated. He has rejected the charge that he sent obscene messages to the woman officer.