DMK chief MK Stalin has again launched an attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's six-month-old TVK government, this time accusing it of abandoning rationalist principles and letting an "astrologer" guide the state administration.

The ruling TVK hit back at the Opposition's swipe over ideological hypocrisy and alleged the DMK leadership had performed secret religious rituals behind closed doors while projecting a rationalist image in public.

At an event in Chennai, Stalin alleged that years of administrative work by the previous DMK government to build Tamil Nadu's development trajectory were being undone in just half a year.

"For all these years, we struggled hard and created a path of development for Tamil Nadu. But within just six months, the state is moving backwards. My only worry is our years of hard work to ensure development in the state is being taken backwards in six months," Stalin, who was chief minister before Vijay came to power, said at the event.

He alleged the Vijay government routinely made policy reversals and relied on superstition despite claiming reformist icons EV Ramasamy Periyar and BR Ambedkar as its guiding figures.

"Periyar has been named as the ideological icon for the ruling party. But that is just being said. They never spoke about Periyar principles at any party meetings. Moreover, an astrologer only acts as an ideological icon and guiding force behind this government," Stalin said, accusing the Vijay government of running a fake public branding show to hide its actual functioning.

"Periyar is our ideological leader. And they also say 'Periyar is our ideological leader'. They (TVK) never spoke about Periyar or Ambedkar earlier. But I believe an astrologer is the ideological guide and is coordinating the affairs of this government. They believe in superstitions, but for publicity they speak about Periyar," the former chief minister said.

Stalin also posted a message on X using the same arguments.

MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, accused Vijay of selectively using social justice principles for convenience. "He claims himself as a Periyar ideology successor, using Periyar's photo. But he leaves some principles in option and says he accepts a few principles. If we question, he doesn't know anything about it," Udhayanidhi Stalin told reporters.

Responding to the DMK's attacks, the TVK questioned the Opposition party's own historical consistency to rationalist ideals and Periyar's legacy inside the state assembly. The TVK in a statement asked the DMK who looted using the name of Periyar and who used his ideology for namesake.

"Who carried out poojas inside their homes without anyone's knowledge? But pretending outside as atheist and rationalist? Who mocked and ridiculed Periyar in the state assembly itself back then?" the TVK said.

The two sides also clashed over the TVK government's legal handling of the sensitive Karthigai Deepam dispute at Madurai's Thiruparankundram hill. The row involved a prolonged legal battle over lighting the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon - an ancient stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill located near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah.

After the local authorities denied permission for the ritual in November 2025 citing law-and-order concerns, the Madras High Court overturned the restriction in December 2025.

A division bench upheld that ruling in January 2026 and ordered the ceremony to proceed in coordination with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Following the state government's appeal in August 2026, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Aravind Kumar on November 20 allowed a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp scheduled for November 24 without setting a legal precedent or deciding broader ownership claims, prompting the Tamil Nadu government to file a review petition seeking an immediate stay.