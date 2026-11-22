A Madras High Court judge has questioned the state police's alleged inaction over a complaint against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Arul Vignesh, who has been accused of sending inappropriate messages to the Kallakurichi District Collector.

Justice Victoria Gowri raised the issue while addressing an awareness programme on sexual harassment of women at the workplace in Madurai. Referring to the allegations, she questioned why the police had not acted despite a complaint reportedly filed by the Collector's husband.

"Recently, there was an incident in which the Kallakurichi District Collector received inappropriate messages from the Kallakurichi MLA. Isn't that workplace harassment? The Collector's husband has filed a complaint, but the state police department has so far not reacted," she said.

The programme, titled 'Awareness Programme on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace', was organised by the Madras High Court's Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC). Several High Court judges attended the event.

During her address, Justice Gowri spoke about the harassment women face in professional environments and urged men to treat their female colleagues with respect and dignity. Towards the end of her speech, she referred to the allegations involving the Kallakurichi MLA and questioned the police's response to the complaint.

TVK MLA Arul Vignesh has denied the allegations, claiming that he is being targeted. Other party leaders have also rejected the claims and denied that such an incident took place.

Kallakurichi District Collector Padmaja has made few public appearances since the controversy emerged. Her husband, who is also a district collector, reportedly lodged a complaint with the police over the alleged messages.

