Supporters of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) created an uproar on the newly inaugurated Nitish Setu over the River Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district, tearing down posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and kicking ruling party flags after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was not invited to the unveiling ceremony.

The confrontation erupted in Raghopur shortly after PM Modi inaugurated the Rs 4,280-crore cable-stayed bridge alongside Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union minister Chirag Paswan.

Residents in Raghopur said that Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition who represents this constituency in the state assembly, had not received an invitation to the event even though the project's foundation stone was laid when he was in the state government.

In a video of the protest circulating widely on social media, workers carrying RJD flags can be seen marching across the bridge while chanting slogans in support of Tejashwi Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Yadav.

Eyewitnesses said the commotion lasted for nearly 40 minutes as they ripped down banners featuring the prime minister and the chief minister. The crowd kicked BJP flags along the freshly paved carriageway before leaving.

Tejashwi Yadav also sparked a political row over the decision to name the six-lane Kachhi Dargah-Bidupur bridge after former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. He told news agency ANI that naming a public structure after a living politician implied that Nitish Kumar was "politically finished".

He said memorials are traditionally reserved for departed leaders, and that the bridge had already been unveiled earlier by Nitish Kumar and received no central funding.

Tejashwi Yadav on Friday shared two official documents on social media showing he had earlier petitioned to name the link 'Akshaywat Rai Setu' after the Vaishali freedom fighter and socialist leader, first in a written request as an MLA in January and subsequently through a private member's resolution in the assembly in February.

He also shared a response from the state Road Construction Department stating that the government was already processing a proposal to name the bridge after the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.

The ruling NDA hit back at the RJD's protests. Chief Minister Choudhary said the name honoured Nitish Kumar's two decades of public service and a project conceptualised in 2012 with broad consensus.

Nitish Kumar did not attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Vaishali, though he met with the prime minister at Patna airport earlier in the day.

BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal also accused Tejashwi Yadav and his family of ignoring Raghopur's infrastructure needs during their 15 years in power. "When the foundation stone was laid, and the inauguration has also taken place, why aren't they travelling on it? They should travel on it, shouldn't they? They never went there. He represents Raghopur, yet he never visited," Janardhan Singh told IANS.

He said the people of Raghopur had been demanding it for years and years, yet neither Tejashwi Yadav nor his parents gave it. "They ruled for 15 years; still, they did not fulfil people's demand."

The 19.7-km project comprising a 9.7-km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads connects Kachhi Dargah on National Highway 22 in Patna with Bidupur on NH 322 in Vaishali.