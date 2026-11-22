Eight people were killed and two others seriously injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a neem tree in this district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kothurpatty Four Road within Jambunathapuram police station limits at around 4.05 pm, when 10 people were returning to Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district after attending an ear-piercing ceremony at Erumapatti in Namakkal district, they added.

While five occupants died on the spot, three others succumbed to their injuries at the Musiri Government Hospital, police said.

The deceased were identified as Manickam, Murugan, Rajesh, Sakthivel (42) and Subramani, all residents of Maharajapuram in Thirukattupalli; Sangili of Sathanur in Thanjavur district; and Pavadai (50) and Seetharaman of Villupuram district.

The two people -- Ramalingam and Ramar, both residents of Sathanur -- sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Musiri Government Hospital.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)