Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, Kusha Kapila's ex-husband, shared an emotional video message on his social media recently after he returns to social media after a break. Calling himself a loser at 40, Zorawar opened up about his failed marriage, losing corporate job, his house and most importantly his confidence. YouTuber Zorawar Ahluwalia admitted hitting rock-bottom after losing everything that mattered to him once.

Howver, he ended the video on a hopeful note, assuring help to those who have been fighting inner demons like him.

He confessed that he took break from social media to prioritise his mental health and for a business opportunity that wanted him to maintan a low profile.

"Today, I need to confess something, but before I do that, I need to address something. Yes, I have been taking a break from social media. It was for my mental health, as I was not doing well, and subsequently, I had some business opportunities that I was involved in, for which I didn't feel like to be, you know, in front of the camera, and I just wanted a low profile kind of situation," he began the video wih these words.

"Now, something that I need to confess: I am a loser," he said unapologetically.

Zorawar admitted that he lost his older version in the process of losing the things that once mattered to him.

"In the past few years, I have lost everything that I deeply cared for. I lost maintaining a marriage. I lost my corporate job. I lost the house that I built for myself. I lost my dignity. I lost the feeling of feeling good about myself. I lost the battle of consistently comparing myself to others. And while I lost all this, I lost a few other things as well. I lost the old version of me. I lost the feeling of feeling sorry about myself. I lost in the process of not giving up on myself. Fall six times, get up seven times. When I lost, I hit rock bottom. And when I hit rock bottom, I lost rock bottom as well," he said.

After confessing the truth of life, Zorawar said he will bounce back.

Zorawar added, "Since childhood, I was offended to be called specially in school or while growing up. And growing up, I figured that the more I ran away from it, the more it stayed. And today, I am owning up to it. I am a loser. I am a loser who lost it all but will still believe in himself."

Zorawar said, "I am a loser. I am a loser who lost it all, but will still believe in himself, and will keep punching in the bout that the life, in the life that I am in."

He also shared advice for others who are fighting similar battles.

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia announced their mutual separation on June 26, 2023, after six years of marriage. Both shared a joint statement saying they wanted different things, and noting that their personal ambitions didn't align to each other's. Following the announcement, Kusha Kapila fell prey to online shaming and public scrutiny, while fans and Zorawar defended her against the trolling.