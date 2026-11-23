The Madras High Court has asked the State Special Public Prosecutor to verify with the Kallakurichi District Collector and the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary whether a formal complaint or representation has been made over allegations that TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh sent obscene WhatsApp messages to the woman officer.

Hearing a petition seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the legislator, the court questioned whether the Collector herself had lodged a police complaint and sought tangible material to support the allegations. The State Special Public Prosecutor had earlier informed the court that the Collector had not filed a police complaint.

The court instructed the Special Public Prosecutor to speak directly to the Collector and the Chief Secretary, ascertain whether she had lodged a complaint or submitted an administrative representation, and report back on Tuesday, November 24.

The petition was filed by advocate R Thrishuli, who has sought directions to the police to register an FIR and conduct an impartial investigation. The petitioner submitted that the Collector had reportedly made a representation to the Chief Secretary, but no criminal proceedings had followed.

Arul Vignesh has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and politically motivated attempts to defame him and the party. He has denied sending inappropriate messages to District Collector JE Padmaja or visiting her official residence in an inebriated condition.

The controversy has also put the spotlight on Chief Minister Vijay's response. At a recent meeting with TVK MLAs, Vijay reportedly met Arul Vignesh separately and warned him that action could follow if the allegations were established in an investigation, according to TVK sources.

However, Vijay has not made any public statement on the controversy so far. His continued silence has become a point of criticism from opposition parties, which have demanded that he clarify the allegations and spell out the government's position.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the controversy and sought an impartial inquiry by the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP). It has called for examination of representations reportedly made by the Collector to senior officials, preservation of relevant digital evidence and an action-taken report.

Separately, Madras High Court judge Justice Victoria Gowri, speaking at a workplace sexual harassment awareness programme in Madurai, referred to the allegations as a possible case study of workplace harassment and questioned the alleged police inaction. She said the Collector's husband had lodged a complaint. This is distinct from the question before the court about whether the Collector herself had filed a police complaint or made an administrative representation.

The issue has triggered sharp political reactions. Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said the situation had reached a point where women needed protection from ruling-party functionaries and MLAs. "Is there no protection even for a woman District Collector?" he asked.

BJP leader K Annamalai has demanded that Vijay clarify whether the MLA sent the alleged messages, saying action should be taken if the allegations are true. He has also questioned the Collector's continued absence from government events.

The Health Minister has said the matter is under the Chief Minister's consideration and that appropriate action would be taken if the allegations are found to be true.