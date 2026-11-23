A wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has caught the internet's attention after two grooms were seen wearing massive garlands made of Rs 500 currency notes, reportedly worth Rs 1 crore each. The extravagant gift came from their brother-in-law, who decided to make their wedding celebrations extra special.

The incident took place in Nagla Fonda village under the Surir police station area of Mathura. The two grooms, Prashant and Kanha Raghav, are the sons of Yogendra Singh and Kushalpal Singh. Their wedding ceremonies were scheduled to take place at a marriage venue in Govardhan, with two women from Mudseras village.

During the traditional ghudchadhi ceremony on Saturday, their brother-in-law, Yogesh Kumar, also known as Bhura Thakur, from Nandola village in Rajasthan's Kaman region, surprised them with the unusual gift.

He presented each groom with a gigantic garland made entirely of Rs 500 notes. The garlands were reportedly around 100 feet long and contained currency worth nearly Rs 1 crore each.

Given their enormous size and weight, several people had to help lift and manage the garlands. The two grooms were made to stand on a rooftop as the massive garlands were placed around their necks.

The unusual wedding spectacle left guests and villagers surprised, with several people recording the moment on their mobile phones. Videos of the procession have since gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the brother-in-law's extravagant gesture.

The sight of two grooms carrying garlands reportedly worth crores has now become a talking point in the region, with the videos generating considerable interest online.

(Reported by Saurabh Gautam)