A man has been arrested from Assam's Nagaon district after allegations that he married six Hindu women while posing as a Hindu man and using different identities.

Jummuddin Ahmed is a resident of Sonaribali in Nagaon district's Samaguri. The complaint was lodged by his first wife, Ranju Musahari, also known as Farida Begum. She alleged that Ahmed concealed his identity and married several women using names such as Raju Bora, Utpal Bora and Utpal Saikia.

In her complaint, she alleged that Ahmed married a Bodo woman from Tezpur in 2001, under the name of Raju Bora. He subsequently married women from Kaliabor, Karbi Anglong, Tezpur and other locations under different identities.

The complainant also accused him of using forged documents -- driving licences, PAN cards and bank passbooks -- to establish his identities and facilitate the marriages.

Speaking to the media after his arrest, the woman said she had been suffering for years.

"I am really happy that he has been arrested. I have been suffering since 2001. Including me, he married six women. I am thankful to the Chief Minister of Assam. At present, my younger sister is supporting me, but when she returns to work, who will look after me and my child?" she said.

She also alleged that her children had been forced to discontinue their education after Ahmed opposed their studies and wanted them to start earning instead.

"My children have dropped out of school and college. My husband told them they should not go to any educational institution and should start earning," she alleged.

The woman also accused her mother-in-law of knowing about Ahmed's identity and supporting his multiple marriages. She claimed that his last wife had told her mother-in-law that their marriage had been solemnised in court and registered.

Ahmed was arrested after the allegations came to the attention of Hatowal police, who registered Case No. 40/26.

He has been booked under Sections 82, 84, 83, 81, 69 and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police are investigating the allegations, including the identities allegedly used by Ahmed, the authenticity of the documents and the circumstances surrounding the marriages.