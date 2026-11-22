A man from Assam's Cachar district, who went to Azerbaijan in search of a job, has reportedly been forced to fight in the war in Eastern Europe on behalf of Russia.

The family of Abdul Muktadir Laskar lost all contact with him in August and is now pleading with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for urgent diplomatic intervention.

Laskar, a native of Sonai's Tulargram Part-I, left home earlier this year after being promised employment in Azerbaijan. However, flight tickets later recovered by his family show he flew from Mumbai to Moscow via Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on July 14.

While a return ticket for July 30 was also arranged, it remains unclear whether he ever boarded that flight back to India.

The family's worst fears were confirmed when they spotted a photograph on social media showing the man dressed in a Russian military uniform alongside several other foreign nationals. They said his wife, Salma, last spoke to him on August 26.

Since that phone call, all communication has been cut off.

At home, Salma is left waiting with their three-year-old son and one-year-old daughter. The incident mirrors a broader, troubling pattern across South Asia, with recent viral videos showing youths from neighbouring Bangladesh also alleging they were lured to Russia with job offers before being pushed into the conflict.

While there is still no official confirmation regarding the man's exact location or whether he is actively deployed on the battlefield, his family is urging both Dispur and New Delhi to establish contact with Russian authorities and bring him home safely.