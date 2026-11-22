Last month, when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the Opposition towards the Supreme Court to file a petition over alleged electoral fraud, his hands rested on the shoulders of two women who walked ahead of him, his sister Priyanka Gandhi on the left side and the Left-aligned student chief Neha Bora to his right. He now finds himself allegedly diverging from stances taken by both of those leaders, over their political positions on Israel's destruction of Gaza and India's relationship with the Israeli government.

He recently endorsed maintaining strong ties with Israel, citing India's defence requirements and national interests, while condemning both the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel and the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government's subsequent military offensive in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

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After this statement at an event in the US, Rahul Gandhi has landed at the centre of a political conundrum, facing accusations of "hypocrisy" for allegedly straying from long-held views of his own family and party, and of key allies of the Congress.

"India's foreign policy must be guided by what is good for India," Rahul Gandhi said during an interaction with Professor Robert Pape at the University of Chicago.

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"I support a strong relationship with Israel. We have strategic interests, including buying the best weapons for our armed forces," he added, a key line that led to criticism from his political allies, who believe that maintaining strategic relations with Israel cannot be reconciled with the scale of destruction in Gaza.

The disagreement is particularly significant because the Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, has taken a much more critical position on Israel's actions, with both using the word "genocide" to describe the destruction of Gaza.

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How Allies Have Differed

Neha Bora, president of the All India Students' Association and a face of recent protests led by youth groups, posted on X: "'Palestine is a litmus test of our shared humanity.' We owe India's anti-imperialist legacy the wisdom of knowing that there are NO two sides to the imperialist forces' deliberate destruction & genocide of the entire Palestinian civilisation."

However, despite advocating for stronger ties with Israel, Rahul Gandhi was emphatic that it should not prevent India from criticising Israel's actions in Gaza.

"That cannot mean silence on Gaza," he said in Chicago, adding, "One wrong cannot justify another. We are a nation of 1.5 billion people. No country -- Israel, USA, Russia or China -- should hold us back from playing our rightful role on the global stage. India must stand for what it believes in."

Former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, whose CPI(M) is an ally of the Congress in the INDIA bloc at the national level, said Rahul Gandhi's remarks had exposed his party's "glaring hypocrisy on Palestine". In a post on X on Saturday, the CPI(M) veteran argued that advocating stronger strategic relations with Israel while condemning its actions in Gaza was an indefensible attempt to reconcile two positions that could not coexist.

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"At a time when Gaza was witnessing one of the most devastating genocides, with thousands of innocent children among the victims, Gandhi was openly advocating stronger ties with Israel and arms purchases from a country responsible for their slaughter," Vijayan said.

"His pro-imperialist position also undermined the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru, whose foreign policy stood firmly against imperialism and in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle. There can be no balancing act when humanity is on trial," he further said.

India officially still backs a two-state solution, though the BJP-led government under Narendra Modi is seen as increasingly closer to Israel.

The CPI(ML)-Liberation went further in condemning Rahul's statement, demanding that India bring its strategic relationship with Israel to an end. Its general secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, seen in political circles as a key all-cum-adviser to Rahul Gandhi, said, "There can be no independent foreign policy of India which advocates strong strategic ties with Israel."

He drew a comparison: "Just as there could be no strategic relationship with Nazi Germany or the apartheid state of South Africa, there can be no normalising, condoning or downplaying of the genocide in Gaza or the cruel colonial occupation of Palestine by Israel. The peace-loving people of the world, and particularly the freedom- and justice-seeking global youth, want an immediate end to the genocide and to the settler colonial occupation of Palestine."

What's The 'Congress' Stance On Palestine?

Rahul Gandhi's comments place him closer to the approach followed by the Narendra Modi government, which has attempted to boost its relationship with Israel while preserving ties with countries across the Arab world by backing an eventual formation of a Palestinian state. The BJP's 'hindutva' base has historically displayed ideological support for Israel.

In 2025, Priyanka Gandhi accused the Israeli state of genocide and described the Indian government's silence as shameful. She said that the scale of devastation inflicted on Palestinians demanded a stronger response from New Delhi. In 2024, she carried a bag to Parliament that had "Palestine" written on it.

The Congress's formal position on Israel's offensive in Gaza was articulated by Sonia Gandhi in an opinion piece published in The Hindu and on the party's official website on November 17, 2023.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Said Indian Democracy Is "Sacred", But BJP Heard "Sick"

It argued that a lasting peace could not be achieved without justice for Palestinians and criticised Israel's blockade of Gaza, which had been in place for more than 15 years. "Humanity is on trial now. We were collectively diminished by the brutal attacks on Israel. We are now all diminished by Israel's disproportionate and equally brutal response. How many more lives will have to be taken before our collective conscience is stirred and awakened?" Sonia Gandhi wrote.

The contrast between that statement and Rahul Gandhi's latest comments does not necessarily amount to a formal reversal of the Congress's position, given that he has continued to condemn Israel's actions in Gaza. While he argues that India must protect its national interests, his critics believe that maintaining a strategic partnership with Israel itself amounts to a political and moral contradiction.

The Tharoor Defence

Senior party leader Shashi Tharoor has offered a public defence of the Congress leader's position, arguing that there was nothing in his comments on Israel and India's foreign policy that warranted an apology. Tharoor, who has often maintained that the Congress does not discourage differences of opinion within its ranks, shared a social media thread analysing Gandhi's remarks.

"This is an outstanding thread that lays out the situation with admirable clarity and robust common sense. @RahulGandhi has nothing to apologise for in his remarks on world affairs," Tharoor wrote on X.

The thread sought to distinguish between maintaining a strategic relationship with Israel and endorsing its military actions in Gaza, arguing that Gandhi had addressed these as two separate questions.

"Then he says India needs weapons, Israel produces good weapons and he's fully for having a good relationship with it.But India has to play its role on the global stage as well and should stand for what it believes in without being hampered by anyone - Israel, US, Russia etc," one of the posts in the thread stated.

"So basically the question was about India, specifically the Modi government not playing a bigger role in geopolitical conflicts due to their tilt towards Israel.The gist of Rahul's answer was that having a relationship with Israel should not mean India watches silently," it added.