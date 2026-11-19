Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called Indian democracy "sacred", but the BJP seems to have confused it with "sick" and has launched an attack on the Congress leader, repeating its "anti-India" charge against him.

During an interaction at the University of Chicago in the US on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi was asked why the Opposition doesn't boycott the elections if it is convinced that they are rigged.

Rahul Gandhi replied by saying that for him "Indian democracy is sacred" and the Congress is ready to face electoral defeats until people realise that the system has been completely demolished.

"Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof," he said during the interaction moderated by Prof Robert Pape.

The video of the interaction makes it clear that Gandhi said "sacred" and not "sick". You can listen to what Rahul Gandhi said here:

The Congress leader said asking the Opposition to boycott elections would end democracy that very minute. Gandhi said boycotting elections over alleged flaws in the electoral system would bring an end to Indian democracy, and the Congress party does not intend to do that.

Read | Rahul Gandhi Flags India's 'Economic Crisis' In US, BJP Calls Him Anti-India

"But what happens to all the opposition workers if we tell them, 'Okay, don't participate in the election?' If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that minute. And we don't want to end the structure of Indian democracy," Gandhi said.

"So, our strategy is to expose what is going on and take the beating until the people of India realise that the system has been fully demolished," he explained.

But attacking the Leader of Opposition, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted the same video and claimed that he called Indian democracy "sick".

"Rahul Gandhi called Indian Democracy 'Sick' from foreign soil! Rahul Gandhi has yet again proven he loves Parivar, & hates Democracy! Every time Rahul proves he is against Indian state, People of India & India's Democratic Fabric! Rahul Gandhi is Leader of Anti India Propaganda!" Bhandari posted on X.

Pradeep Bhandari's X post

The BJP spokesperson had not deleted his post till the time of filing of this report.

The BJP has consistently attacked Rahul Gandhi over his interactions on foreign soil, alleging that he demeans and insults India.

After Gandhi raked up the issue of "vote chori" during an earlier discussion at Columbia, the BJP attacked him for insulting India and democracy.

Gandhi was on a two-day visit to the US during which he interacted with the students of Columbia University in New York on Tuesday and the University of Chicago on Wednesday.