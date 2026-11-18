Rahul Gandhi's comments in the US on the Indian economy and his reiteration of the "vote chori" charge have triggered a sharp response from the BJP, which has called him the "Leader of anti-India propaganda".

Speaking at Columbia University on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said India was heading towards a looming economic crisis given the "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted concerns regarding the country's education system.

"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," Gandhi said.

The senior Congress leader was responding to a question from moderator Lydia Polgreen about India's youth.

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Gandhi asserted that a section of the youth expressing frustration with the current state of affairs belonged to middle-class families and had received formal education. He said the underlying reason for the frustration among young people was that they did not see a future for themselves.

In the same interaction, the Leader of Opposition reiterated his "vote chori" charge and attacked the Election Commission.

"140 million people who would have voted in 2024 have been removed from the electoral roll. We ask the Election Commission: how can an election be considered valid under these circumstances? Yet, they remain silent on this. Nothing will happen without reforming the electoral system. We are working on it. We have ample evidence of electoral fraud."

Gandhi further claimed that people within the system were speaking to the Opposition and expressed fear that the government may resort to violence in response to the discontent.

"People within the system are speaking to us out of fear. I fear that if pressure builds beyond a certain point, the government may resort to violence in response. There was an atmosphere of fear earlier, but now people have stopped being afraid. The student movement has played a major role in this."

Rahul Gandhi's comments invited a sharp retort from the ruling party, which accused the Leader of Opposition of insulting the country on foreign soil.

"Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of anti-India propaganda. His inherent hate for India's progress & Indian democracy makes him speak ill about India every time he goes abroad!" BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted on X.

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On Gandhi's comments on the economy, the BJP pointed to the growth rate and ratings by global agencies. "Rahul calls India 'economic disaster' even when there is global consensus on India being fastest growing economy & world respecting Indian democracy!" Bhandari added.

Bengal Minister and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi, calling him "hungry for power".

"A blind person sees darkness even during the day. Today, India's GDP is an example for the world, and our foreign exchange reserves are at a record high. Under PM Modi's leadership, the country is safe, and people have been happy for 12 years. Only those hungry for power are unhappy. Since nobody listens to him here, he goes abroad and speaks," Ghosh said.

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States, where he featured in an academic engagement before students and faculty at Columbia University in New York. He is also scheduled to visit the University of Chicago today (November 18).