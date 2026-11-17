Akhil Gogoi, a former ally of the Congress from Assam, has accused the party's senior leader Rahul Gandhi of splitting a genuine people's movement and making it easy for the BJP to control it. The Congress -- he said in a letter to Gandhi -- views regional parties and "genuine people's movements", and not the BJP, as its "primary enemies".

The letters from Gogoi, the chief of Assam's Raijor Dal, came two months after the Congress snapped ties with it.

In his letter, Gogoi said the Congress had weakened the Cockroach Janta Party's agitation by organising "parallel protests".

"By dividing the streets and competing with a genuine mass revolt, your party weakened the CJP movement, gave the ruling regime room to contain it, and squandered the nation's best opportunity for a decisive fight," Gogoi wrote.

In a series of letters to multiple people, Gogoi also accused political activist Yogendra Yadav, All India Students' Association (AISA) chief Neha Bora, and Left leaders of allowing themselves to be used by the Congress to stage parallel rallies.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party -- which has no love lost for the Congress -- had levelled similar allegations.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had questioned how Rahul Gandhi was "allowed" to protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence while the CJP demonstration was being suppressed.

"The same Delhi Police that was not allowing CJP to move even 100 metres towards Parliament, allowed Rahul Gandhi to reach right outside PM residence! Do we need any more evidence that Congress-BJP is one unit?" she said in a post on social media platform X.

The Congress had ended the alliance with Raijor Dal in September, citing multiple reasons. It had accused the regional partner of violating coalition ethics and undermining the front.

The Raijor Dal said the disagreement was over seat share.

Akhil Gogoi had said the Raijor Dal had sought 13 seats as part of the proposed alliance, but the Congress was willing to offer only four.

Accusing Gaurav Gogoi of arrogance, he alleged that the Congress had prepared its candidates' list unilaterally without consulting alliance partners.