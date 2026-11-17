Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit back at the BJP over its criticism of his remarks about the love and affection between his parents, Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi, saying that the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters were filled with hatred and that they were unable to experience love.

Sharing an image depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in an affectionate embrace, Rahul Gandhi said that fear, anger and hatred had created a barrier that prevented BJP and RSS supporters from experiencing and expressing love.

"Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love. As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives," he posted on X.

The Leader of Opposition ended his post with the words "Satyam Shivam Sundaram".

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Rahul's post came after the BJP criticised his remarks about his parents' relationship, in which he recalled how his mother, Sonia Gandhi, would sit on his father Rajiv Gandhi's lap during family meals.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a swipe at the Congress leader, saying, "Sorry, Ma'am".

"Sorry, Ma'am, he couldn't spare you the embarrassment even on such a special day of your life. The nation figured it out long ago. Hopefully you'll see it now too; this product is beyond launching and relaunching," Sarma said in a post on X, sharing a video of Rahul's remarks.

Rahul Gandhi had spoken at length about the close bond between his parents at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir in the Capital on Monday evening.

Recalling his childhood, Rahul said that during family meals, "there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mama".

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"Now, I thought this was a normal thing. So I would go to my friend's house, but their parents wouldn't be sitting on each other's lap, and I'd ask my friend, 'What is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?'" he said.

"This is what we grew up with," Rahul added.

"She belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her," the Congress leader said, speaking about his parents' relationship.

"Mummy, Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you," he told his mother at the official launch of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, published by HarperCollins India.