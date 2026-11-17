In Rahul Gandhi's Sonia-Rajiv Anecdote, A Sombre "Blown To Pieces" Note

A deep bond, and just one fight: Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, remembered it all. He recalled when he saw his mother, Sonia Gandhi, on his father Rajiv Gandhi's lap, and that one time when they fought. And then came an assassination - after which, only memories remained.

"She belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her," the Congress leader said while sharing stories from his childhood at the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi on Friday evening.

He recalled when he saw his parents fight. Pointing out to BJP leader Amarinder Singh, who was once with the Congress, Gandhi shared that his father was on the phone with him and not listening to what his mother had been saying.

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"We saw them argue but we only saw them fight once. Papa was speaking to Amarinder Singh. Mumma was trying to say something. She repeated herself three or four times. Papa was obviously stressed so he got angry," Gandhi recounted.

Touching upon the bond that his parents had, he had another story to share - one that illustrated how close the Gandhi couple were. At every meal, Gandhi recalled, "there would be papa, and on papa's lap, there would be mumma".

"Now, I thought this was a normal thing. So I would go to my friend's house, but their parents wouldn't be sitting on each other's lap, and I would ask my friend, 'What is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?'" he said.

"The staff were oblivious. At lunch and dinner time, mumma was sitting on papa's lap. This is what we grew up with," he added.

And then came the tragedy.

"We saw it all get smashed. Not just over time - suddenly. We saw one of our anchors get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor get blown to pieces," he said.

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He was referring to the assassinations of his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi.

Indira Gandhi was shot dead by two of her bodyguards in 1984, while her son Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a suicide blast in 1991. Rahul Gandhi was only 20 when he lost his father.

'Girlfriend In Cambridge'

Rahul Gandhi had more memories to share. This one was from Cambridge. He recalled he had taken his "girlfriend" to an eatery where his parents had first met.

"There are quite a lot of myths about my parents. One big story was their meeting at the Varsity restaurant, and how they met there. Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'Let's go to Varsity restaurant'," he recalled.

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Gandhi said he wanted to see where his parents had first met, and that he still remembers its yellow door. The gentleman who stood at the door told him he knew his parents, he added.

"And I was like, 'What do you know about them?' He said, 'Oh, those two - I know exactly who you're talking about'," the Lok Sabha MP recalled. He even suggested they order chicken chasseur, and jokingly, he declared, "the food is horror", as the audience burst into laughter.

'Flame Of Her Life Had Gone'

Recalling his father's death, Gandhi said, "When my father disappeared, she began another journey - the fun-loving mother, the smiling mother disappeared, and a new mother came. Why? Because the flame of her life had gone out, literally."

"Everybody thinks my mother is an introvert. But she was not an introvert at all - she was a complete extrovert. She would speak about anything to anybody until the day my grandmother died. And then even more when my father died," he added.

Then suddenly things changed. Gandhi recalled when millions of people in the country turned around and told his mother that she belonged to them. "She plays it all down," he added, noting that he has never seen her scared, or back down.

In a brief speech at the official event attended by the country's tallest opposition leaders, he told his mother, "Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you."