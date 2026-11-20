Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has triggered a fresh political confrontation with the BJP after describing India as a "side player" in global geopolitics, arguing that the country has lost its ability to independently shape international conversations even as Pakistan engages with major powers such as the United States and Iran.

Speaking at the University of Chicago in the US, Gandhi said India had traditionally maintained an independent approach to international relations, combining strategic partnerships with an independent understanding of global developments. However, he argued that India was increasingly being left out of important geopolitical conversations.

"India has always had a very sophisticated understanding of geopolitics. We had partnerships, we had relationships, but we had a mind of our own. India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player, while Pakistan is busy negotiating with Iran and the United States," Gandhi said.

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Expressing surprise at Pakistan's diplomatic engagement, he questioned whether personal relationships between world leaders could form the basis of India's foreign policy.

"PM Modi keeps saying, 'He's my friend.' But friendship is not the point and geopolitics cannot work like this. Who gives a damn about friendship? Do you really think that geopolitics is going to work because the guy is your friend?" he said.

Rahul A Pak Fan Boy: BJP

The remarks drew a sharp response from the BJP, which accused Gandhi of undermining India's international standing while speaking on foreign soil.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan described the Congress leader's comments as "most reprehensible and inexcusable", accusing him of attempting to damage India's global reputation by publicly portraying the country as a side player.

"Rahul Gandhi, the LoP, sounds like an eager cheerleader and a shameless propagandist for Pakistan and his reckless remarks expose how clueless Rahul Gandhi is about global geopolitics," Kesavan said.

Claiming that India had emerged as a global consensus builder under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kesavan said Gandhi and the Congress leadership were unable to accept the country's growing international stature.

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BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also questioned Gandhi's repeated references to Pakistan, accusing him of projecting the neighbouring country as a model for India's diplomatic outreach.

"Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy!" Bhandari said.

He argued that India, rather than Pakistan, had been recognised for its diplomatic efforts, citing its engagement with Russia and Ukraine and its relations with Iran. Bhandari also invoked the Congress-led UPA government's response to Pakistan following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the Sharm el-Sheikh joint statement to attack Gandhi's foreign policy position.

'No Talks With Pak Till Terror Stops'

The exchange comes amid Gandhi's broader comments on India's foreign policy, including its relations with Pakistan and Israel.

On the possibility of bilateral talks with Pakistan, Gandhi made it clear that dialogue could not resume until Islamabad stopped supporting cross-border terrorism.

Responding to a question at the University of Chicago on whether India and Pakistan could move beyond mutual accusations and work together, Gandhi said there was scope for engagement but that terrorism remained an insurmountable obstacle.

"There is scope, but there is a major problem, and that is Pakistan's support for and promotion of terrorism within our country. It is impossible for us to accept a situation where our innocent people are being killed while we engage in talks with Pakistan. So, the moment that stops, then a conversation can potentially begin," he added.

'India Much Bigger Than Israel'

Gandhi also defended India's right to pursue an independent foreign policy while discussing its relationship with Israel. He said India should maintain good relations with Israel, including defence cooperation, but argued that its international positions must be guided by its own interests rather than those of other countries.

"We have good relations with Israel, and we buy weapons from them. But we are a much bigger country, with a population of 1.5 billion, and our foreign policy should be based on what is good for us, not on what is good for others," he said.

While reiterating his support for maintaining ties with Israel, Gandhi condemned the October attacks and also criticised Israel's actions in Gaza.