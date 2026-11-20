An 18-year-old man was allegedly hammered and stabbed to death by his father, who then locked his wife inside a room of their rented Bengaluru apartment for four days after attempting to kill her as well, police said.

The horrific incident happened on the night of November 16 at SRRK Tulasi Apartments in Raghavendra Layout, Padmanabhanagar.

The couple had been living in the apartment since October 2024, according to the landlord. In his complaint, the landlord said that he had received repeated complaints from their neighbors about frequent fights in the family over the past six months.

On the night of November 16, he got yet another call with the same complaint- a domestic dispute at the house. However, while speaking to the security guard of the apartment complex an hour later, he was told that the house had gone quiet and there was no ongoing disturbance.

Four days later, on November 19, the landlord visited the apartment but got no response after he rang the bell and knocked for a while. He asked around and got the number of a friend of the woman living in the apartment from a neighbour. He called the friend, and both of them decided to go to the police.

Along with the cops, they hired a locksmith and forced open the apartment door at 11 pm to a horrific sight - bloodstains on the floor and walls. They heard the woman, Seema Das, screaming from inside a locked room.

After being freed, Das told the landlord and the police that her husband, Sudeep, had attacked her and their son, Soham Das, with a knife and a hammer. They found the body of the son inside the bathroom.

She alleged that her husband had attacked both of them between 9 pm and 11 pm on November 16, killed their son and attempted to murder her. Banashankari police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.