It's very rare that the winner of an election is decided by flipping a coin. But that's what happened in Florida where Jennifer Lagner won a seat on the Atlantic Beach City Commission after a coin toss. For candidates, election campaign is gruelling where they spend months persuading voters to put their faith in them. But Lagner had to put her faith in a coin when the results of the election were released in November 13.

The unusual tiebreaker took place at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office in Jacksonville. When officials counted the votes cast in the election on November 3, both Lagner and her opponent Lisa Herrold received exactly 3,162 votes each.

So, the election officials decided to go for coin toss.

The rules called for a best-of-three contest, with each candidate getting an opportunity to call heads or tails on the first two tosses.

Herrold went first and called heads. The coin landed on tails, giving Lagner the first win. Lagner then called heads on the second toss, and this time the coin obliged.

With two successful tosses, Lagner was declared the winner. There was no need for a third round.

The entire exercise took roughly 20 seconds.

According There was also a last-minute possibility that an overseas ballot could break the tie. Election officials had received an overseas ballot on November 12, but when it was opened, they discovered that the voter had left the Atlantic Beach Commission race blank.

"This shows how great and free our country is," Lagner told Action News Jax.

"Jen and I have been a part of this community for years... It was meant to be... We're going to look back at this and realise how unbelievable this was," said Herrold, the losing candidate.

Officials said there was a last-minute possibility that an overseas ballot could break the tie. Election officials had received an overseas ballot on November 12, but when it was opened, they discovered that the voter had left the Atlantic Beach Commission race blank.

That meant the deadlock remained, paving the way for the coin toss the following day.

Under Florida law, an election tie can be resolved by lot, or a game of chance, making the unusual contest a legally recognised way of determining the winner.

This is not the first time that the Duval County has seen an unusual election tiebreaker. In 2014, a tied Neptune Beach City Council race between Richard Arthur and Rory Diamond was decided using numbered ping-pong balls. Arthur picked the higher number and won.