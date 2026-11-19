A slow-moving storm system dumped heavy rains in South Florida, flooding some streets and homes, closing sections of highways and collapsing the roof of a synagogue Wednesday.

On the West Coast, heavy rain and high winds grounded planes at San Francisco's airport, disrupted ferry service and flooded roads in Napa County and other wine country areas north of the city.

Preliminary figures for Florida showed 15.3 inches (39 centimeters) of rain fell in a 24-hour period ending Wednesday in parts of Broward County, the National Weather Service said.

The threat was expected to last through Friday along Florida's Atlantic Coast with additional rainfall amounts of 12 inches (30 centimeters) possible, the weather service said.

A low-pressure system is expected to form near the northern Bahamas. It could become a subtropical or tropical storm over parts of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts into early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The natural warming cycle called El Nino has disrupted Florida's typical dry season that runs from October to May, said Alejandra Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami. El Nino is "helping bring these low pressure systems down toward the southeastern United States, which in turn is causing these heavy precipitation events," she said.

In Florida, Broward County and the cities of Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood declared states of emergency. Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy urged people to avoid driving and unnecessary travel. Portions of the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 95 in Hollywood were closed due to high water and stalled vehicles.

The city said it received more than 300 calls for service overnight.

"It's a historically significant rainfall event in the city," Levy said.

Some residents complained that drivers caused a wake that pushed floodwaters into their homes, he said.

Heavy rains caused the roof of Temple Sinai in Hollywood to collapse and damaged the roof and flooded hallways at a hospital. No injuries were reported.

Rudy Taillard flew back from Texas on Tuesday night to find his apartment complex in the city flooded.

"It was insane. The water kept going up," Taillard said. "If you were living on the first floor, like, you were cooked. It was pretty brutal. Thank God I'm on the top floor."

The highest rainfall amount was recorded in Plantation, where resident Jade Jaime said the storm just kept going all day "and then by the time we went to sleep at night, still just pouring down like it was never going to end."

In Fort Lauderdale, the 5.72 inches (14.5 centimeters) of rain that fell in a downpour ending early Wednesday broke the daily record of 1.8 inches (4.5 centimeters) set in 1959, Garcia said.

Officials announced that schools will be closed Thursday in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

In northern Florida, a warning was issued for minor flooding along the St. Johns River.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department issued an evacuation warning through Friday morning for the Palisades, Hurst and Sunset burn scar areas, warning of a risk of debris flows as a storm approaches. South of San Francisco, a 47-mile (76-kilometer) segment of Highway 1 near Big Sur was closed Wednesday for the same reason.

In San Francisco, which set a daily record with 2.28 inches (5.8 centimeters) of rain, the fire department responded to more than 300 calls Wednesday morning, many of which were related to flooding, along with downed trees and electrical wires, Chief Dean Crispen said during a news conference.

Areas along the Embarcadero were flooded as waves crashed over barricades recently installed to prevent flooding near the Ferry Building, a waterfront landmark. Officials canceled several ferries leading from the city due to the storm.

Several highways were blocked by flooding or debris in Napa, Marin, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, according to the California Department of Transportation and the California Highway Patrol. Northeast of San Francisco, flooding forced the evacuation of a school in Antioch, according to police and fire officials.

Gusts up to 50 mph (80 kph) were forecast for the East Bay region and up to 70 mph (113 kph) for the Altamont Pass, which connects Bay Area highways to I-5 in the Central Valley.

Snow accumulations of up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) were forecast through Friday in the highest portions of the Sierra Nevada.

The weather service issued a long-range forecast showing heavy rain is possible along the Atlantic seaboard in Georgia and South Carolina on Saturday, from North Carolina to New York's Long Island on Sunday and into New England on Sunday and Monday.

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