A man has been rescued alive from a roadside drain in Guwahati after spending four days trapped inside it. The rescue took place after passersby heard faint cries coming from beneath a footpath opposite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building, near Guwahati Railway Station.

The incident occurred along a busy stretch of road in the heart of the city. According to local residents, pedestrians walking past the spot were startled when they heard voices coming from inside the drain.

People soon gathered around the area and managed to pull the man out. He appeared to have been trapped inside the drain for several days.

The man's identity remains unknown, and it is not yet clear how he ended up inside the drain or what circumstances led to the incident.

Police sources said they were trying to establish his identity and determine how he became trapped there.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, even as the man's rescue by local residents has raised questions about how he went unnoticed for so long at such a busy location.