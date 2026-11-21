The Jorhat district administration in Assam has expressed regret over the controversy surrounding a traffic challan issued to an Army driver during a road safety checking drive, saying a misunderstanding during the interaction had led to an uncomfortable situation.

The incident occurred on November 18 near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on AT Road in Jorhat town, where a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), Samim Sultana, reportedly issued a challan to an Army driver for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was attached to the 41 Sub-Area of Jorhat Military Station at Lichubari and was travelling in an Army vehicle with another junior Army personnel while reportedly on official duty.

The matter drew attention after a video purportedly showing the interaction between the transport official and the Army personnel circulated on social media, triggering a controversy.

District Transport Officer Dhananjay Saikia had earlier clarified that the challan was issued for the alleged seat belt violation and not for any driving licence-related issue. He had also acknowledged that the MVI's conduct during the interaction was not appropriate and said she would be taken off duty for a day or two.

The district administration subsequently reviewed the incident after receiving a report from the District Transport Officer.

During a discussion regarding the incident, officials examined the circumstances surrounding the incident and acknowledged that misunderstanding and misinformation had contributed to the controversy.

The administration said enforcement personnel had been advised to exercise greater care while dealing with vehicles belonging to the armed forces, emergency services and ambulances, particularly in view of their duties and operational requirements.

It also stressed that road safety enforcement should continue, but such situations must be handled with due sensitivity and through proper coordination.