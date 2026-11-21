Tripura Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a murder suspect from Assam's Karimganj district in connection with the disappearance and alleged murder of a schoolteacher who went missing 14 years ago.

The accused, identified as Baju, was arrested on Thursday and brought to Agartala, where he was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in West Tripura. The court granted the CID four days of police remand for further interrogation.

The case pertains to the disappearance of Ashish Som, a resident of Bhati Abhoynagar in Agartala, who was around 40 years old when he went missing on May 28, 2011. Som, who was also involved in the timber business, had left for Kanchanpur in connection with his business and never returned home.

According to police sources, Som's family later received phone calls from people claiming to have kidnapped him. The alleged kidnappers demanded ransom, and the family paid around Rs 25 lakh on different occasions. Despite the payments, Som did not return, and there was no information about his whereabouts for years.

The family subsequently approached the court, seeking a deeper investigation into the case.

A police official said that during the investigation, Hossain Ahmed, reportedly Som's business partner, also emerged as a suspect in the alleged kidnapping.

"We are interrogating Baju, and he has told us several things," the official said.

The investigation gained fresh momentum on September 16 this year after skeletal remains were recovered from three unidentified graves at a cemetery in the Sonbil area of Karimganj district.

Police had collected DNA samples from Som's family members, and the results of tests comparing them with the recovered remains are awaited.

Further details are awaited.