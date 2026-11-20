A fresh eviction drive was carried out at Bali Chapori in Boginodi in Assam's Lakhimpur district on Thursday, removing families who had relocated to the area after being evicted from Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) land earlier this week.

The operation began in the morning, with the district administration deploying police personnel and officials at the site. Bulldozers were used to clear the area as security forces remained deployed to maintain law and order.

At least 132 families were evicted from PGR land in Boginodi during an earlier drive earlier this week. With their previous homes cleared, some of them had taken shelter at Bali Chapori.

The administration subsequently launched another eviction drive at the site, clearing the makeshift shelters where the displaced families had been staying.

Police were deployed throughout the operation to prevent any disturbance. The drive left the families facing displacement once again, within days of their removal from the PGR land.

With the latest eviction, the affected families have been forced to leave the places where they had sought refuge following the earlier operation.