Assam Draft Electoral Roll Has 2.19 Lakh More Voters Than February List

Assam's draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SSR), published on Thursday, has 2.18 lakh more names than the final electoral list released this February after a special revision of voters, according to officials.

The draft roll puts Assam's total electorate at 2,51,76,910. Of these, 1,25,87,650 are male voters, 1,25,88,939 are female voters, and 321 belong to the third-gender category.

The final electoral roll published on February 10 this year had 2,49,58,139 voters. During the subsequent revision, 4,12,344 names were added, and 1,93,573 were deleted, pushing the net increase to 2,18,771.

The latest list includes 2,05,962 voters with disabilities, while 2,87,233 electors are in the 18-19 age group. The number of voters aged 85 years and above stands at 1,22,198. Assam also has 63,237 service voters and six overseas electors.

The state currently has 31,516 polling stations, with an average of 799 voters assigned to each station.

Among the Assembly constituencies, Dalgaon has the largest electorate with 3,25,746 voters, while Amri (reserved for ST category) has the smallest, at 1,01,509. Mankachar has the highest number of polling stations at 402, while Dotma (ST) has the lowest at 147.

With the draft roll now available, voters can check their names and other details and file claims or objections from November 12 to December 11, 2026. The exercise will allow eligible voters to seek corrections or raise objections to entries in the list. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027.